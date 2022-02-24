Target Will Soon Offer Starbucks with Curbside Pickup

One-stop shopping is about to get even more streamlined. Target unveiled plans for new perks to be added to its Curbside Pickup program, offering customers the opportunity to get their shopping essentials and coffees in one fell swoop. The retailer will begin offering an option for customers to add Starbucks to pick orders starting this fall, according to CNN.

Target credits the decision to expand services offered at curbside pickup with its increased popularity. The retailer reported that the shopping option grew by 60% last quarter. Customers have also been requesting Starbucks be added to the services.

The new pickup perk won't immediately be available to all customers. The chain is testing the new system at a few different locations across the country. To add Starbucks to pickup orders, customers must place their order through the app. Then when the customer is on their way, they let the app know, so their order will be ready to go when they arrive. Voilà! Your beverage and your groceries will be delivered right to your car door.

In addition to picking up your coffee and paper towels, you'll also be able to make returns through the app and have them dealt with at the curbside. For Target customers living in areas where all these features are available, this essentially eliminates the need to ever enter the store. The Target app will now also offer an option to automatically substitute items that are out of stock.

"Our guests continue to tell us they love the ease and convenience of Drive Up and have been asking us to add even more of the Target experience to the service. Adding Starbucks ordering and easy returns, while expanding our backup item options, will give guests even more of what they love about shopping at Target, quickly and easily," Target's Chief Stores Officer, Mark Schindele, said in a press release.

There's still the option to pick up your curbside Target order and then head to the Starbucks drive-thru for those of us who won't have access to these new features.