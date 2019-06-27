Target Is Taking on Amazon's Prime Day With Its Own Huge 2-Day Sale

For the past four years, Amazon Prime Day has been a beast of a moneymaker for the retail giant. Last year, its 36-hour sale-a-palooza -- during which it slashed prices on everything from TVs to kitchen appliances -- it sold over 100 million products, making it the biggest sales event in its history. That's a big chunk of change that other retailers aren't too stoked to let Amazon eat itself. Case in point, Target just announced that it will be doing its part to woo consumers away from Prime Day 2019 with its own huge 2-day sale at the same time.
In an effort to cash in on the popularity of Prime Day, Target just announced that it will be running a huge 2-day online sale its dubbed "Deal Days" that will coincide with Amazon's recently announced 48-hour Prime Day on July 15 and 16. Last year, the brand behind the famous bullseye logo pulled off a similar sale to compete with Prime Day, though it seems like they're really doubling down this year. They say they'll be slashing prices on hundreds of thousands of items, with the added bonus that you can access them without a special membership (Prime Day deals are famously only available to Amazon Prime subscribers).
“Last year’s Target.com One-Day Sale was one of our biggest days of the year for online sales," Mark Tritton, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer said in a press release. “This year, we’re giving guests more discounts across even more of our assortment with two days to save on hundreds of thousands of items and offering the best options in retail for delivery and pick up on their terms, including same-day.”
Unlike Prime Day, Target's Deal Days don't come with automatic free two-day shipping. However, you will be able to snag gratis two-day shipping when you spend at least $35 or use a Target REDcard.
At the moment, there aren't any details on specific deals that will be up for grabs, though it's possible they'll leak shortly before the Deal Days kick off on July 15. Either way, the Internet is slated to be stocked with sales that day, so you should probably prep your credit card for a hearty workout.
