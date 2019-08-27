Your Target Might Soon Be Getting an Interactive Disney Store

Ah, department stores! Where the river of toiletries meets the sea of electronics; where bat mitzvah helium balloons, backdropped by rolling hills of stacked bicycles, dance below the industrial sky; where everyone and everything belongs -- even, apparently, other stores -- because Target just announced that they’re launching mini Disney stores at dozens of locations across the US.
The Disney stores will open on October 4 at 25 Target locations, all of which are listed at the bottom of this article. Each mini store will be tucked near kids clothing and toy aisles, standing merrily at around 750 square feet. You can expect to find the standard paraphernalia, plus collectible merchandise (think Disney Animators’ Collection), family seating areas, Disney movie clips, and interactive displays.
Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek told reporters that Target people tend to be Disney people. There is apparently a 90% overlap in customers, which I guess makes sense; people who go to amusement parks are just like us… in that they also go to department stores.
Most of the items sold will be those formerly found at mall Disney stores, on Amazon, and in the theme parks themselves. Chapek said it gives Disney the opportunity to expand beyond these spaces.
“The experiential retail coming to Target is just what today’s consumer is looking for,” he said on a media call.
Disney is already getting pretty experimental nowadays; the mini store news comes at the same time the company is preparing to launch their streaming service and announcing a ton of coming attractions. And I’m more excited by it than anyone, because y’all always read the Disney articles and help me look good at performance meetings.
Anyways, here’s the list of stores with coming mini stores:
- Allen North #2516 (Allen, Texas)
- Austin NW #1797 (Austin, Texas)
- Bozeman #1237 (Bozeman, Mont.)
- Brighton #922 (Brighton, Mich.)
- Chicago Brickyard #1924 (Chicago, Ill.)
- Clearwater #1820 (Clearwater, Fla.)
- Denver Stapleton #2052 (Denver, Colo.)
- Edmond #1398 (Edmond, Okla.)
- Euless #1368 (Euless, Texas)
- Houston North Central #1458 (Spring, Texas)
- Jacksonville Mandarin #1300 (Jacksonville, Fla.)
- Keizer #2110 (Keizer, Ore.)
- Lake Stevens #1331 (Lake Stevens, Wash.)
- Leesburg #1874 (Leesburg, Va.)
- Loveland #1178 (Loveland, Colo.)
- Maple Grove North #2193 (Maple Grove, Minn.)
- Mobile West #1376 (Mobile, Ala.)
- Murrieta #1283 (Murrieta, Calif.)
- New Lenox #2028 (New Lenox, Ill.)
- Pasadena #1396 (Pasadena, Texas)
- Philadelphia West #2124 (Philadelphia, Pa.)
- San Jose College Park #2088 (San Jose, Calif.)
- South Jordan #2123 (South Jordan, Utah)
- Stroudsburg #1260 (Stroudsburg, Pa.)
- Waterford Park #2068 (Clarksville, Ind.)
6 Badass Moments from 'Breaking Bad'
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.