This Woman Drank 6 Beers in a Target Dressing Room, Hung Out For an Hour, Then Left

Sometimes shopping is draining. You don't want to be there and having a quick beer in the midst of it all sounds kind of nice. The impulse is understandable. However, one woman was determined to find a way to make it happen while shopping at Target.
At a Target in the central California town of Lathrop, a woman wandered into the dressing rooms with some clothes and a six-pack of Stella Artois. She stayed in the dressing room for a whole hour before emerging less the six beers, according to Lathrop Police Services.
It is a quiet place to drink, but if you decide to make your dressing room a single-seat bar, it will be frowned upon by the staff. Especially if you attempt to leave the store without paying for the rest of the goods in your possession, as this woman did. Authorities say she was carrying about $200 worth of stolen merchandise when she was apprehended by the store's loss prevention team. She was subsequently booked at the county jail.
Target should absolutely consider opening a bar in the middle of some stores. However, until that time, this isn't a recommended way of unwinding in the middle of a long day of shopping. (And remember, drinking wine out of a Pringles can is also frowned upon.)
h/t The Takeout via CBS Sacramento
