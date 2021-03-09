Target’s New In-House Grocery Label Features More than 700 Items

Favorite Day, Target’s new food and drink brand, includes more than 700 grocery items. It’s got ice cream, it’s got baking supplies, it’s got beverage mixers, it’s got macaroons, for goodness sake! Macaroons!

Target is undoubtedly a one-stop shopping destination. Hit that bullseye and you can furnish your home, closet, medicine cabinet, and refrigerator all in a matter of hours. And now it’s expanding its snack-tacular options even further.

“Rooted in guest insights and developed by our talented Target team, Favorite Day is a sweet and savory addition that tastes amazing, makes life’s little moments of indulgence even sweeter and continues to differentiate Target’s owned brand portfolio,” executive vice president and chief food and beverage officer Rick Gomez said in a statement.

The new line joins a roster of more than 45 other Target brands across apparel, accessories, pet supplies, cosmetics, electronics, party goods, decor, luggage, and cleaning products. Look out for Favorite Day’s all $15 and under items to land in stores on April 5.

