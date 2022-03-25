This Strawberry Snack Is Being Recalled at Targets Nationwide
The Good & Gather Dried Sweetened Strawberries are being recalled due to an undeclared sulfite.
If you’ve recently made a grocery trip to Target, you may want to double-check in your pantry. SunTree Snack Foods LLC, based out of Phoenix, Arizona, is recalling Good & Gather Dried Sweetened Strawberries from Target stores, the Food and Drug Administration reports.
The product is being recalled nationwide because it contains undeclared sulfite. The sulfite was detected by Florida’s Department of Agriculture doing a sampling of the item. The ingredient can affect people who have allergies or severe sensitivities and could cause a severe or even life-threatening allergic reaction.
Here is the label information:
Good & Gather Dried Sweetened Strawberries, with lot codes 88514 and 86061, and UPCs 085239182840 and 085239182840. The four-ounce packages with the lot code 88514 have best by dates of 10/1/2022, 10/04-10/07/2022, and 10/11-10/14/2022. The four-ounce packages with the lot code 86061 have a best buy date of 09/01/2022.
If you have purchased this Good & Gather item, the FDA encourages you to throw it out. If you have any questions, you can call 1-480-719-6900 x 219 Monday — Friday 8:00 am — 6:00 pm CST or Guest Services at 1-800-440-0680.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.