This Strawberry Snack Is Being Recalled at Targets Nationwide

If you’ve recently made a grocery trip to Target, you may want to double-check in your pantry. SunTree Snack Foods LLC, based out of Phoenix, Arizona, is recalling Good & Gather Dried Sweetened Strawberries from Target stores, the Food and Drug Administration reports.

The product is being recalled nationwide because it contains undeclared sulfite. The sulfite was detected by Florida’s Department of Agriculture doing a sampling of the item. The ingredient can affect people who have allergies or severe sensitivities and could cause a severe or even life-threatening allergic reaction.