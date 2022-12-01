Here's Every Christmas Treat You Can Find at Target This Year

Going to spend hours wandering around Target is its own sort of holiday, with traditions of its own. You start by grabbing a little Starbucks at the front, and then slowly work your way through all the aisles, pondering the ninth time this year if you should completely redecorate your home with the latest Opalhouse collection. By the time you exit the store, you've battled the most impulsive version of yourself and are hopefully only walking out of the store with the micellar water you came for.

If you find yourself wanting to wander around the store more than usual this time of year, I've got a guide to all of the Christmas treats and snacks on shelves. Target has a wide variety of exclusive Christmas food and beverages, including gingerbread houses, hot chocolate bombs, and every hot chocolate topping you could imagine. Below is a list of some of the most exciting exclusive holiday items you can find at Target this year.

Christmas Snacks and Desserts

Wondershop Holiday Make Your Own Hot Drink Bomb Kit, $9.99

Favorite Day Classic House Gingerbread Kit with Roof Helper, $12.99

Favorite Day Illuminated Holiday House Gingerbread Cookie Kit with Icing Deco Pieces, $22.99

Favorite Day Hot Chocolate Stand Chocolate Cookie Kit with Icing Deco Pieces and Cocoa Mix, $12.99

Favorite Day Santa's Mailbox Sugar Cookie Kit, $12.99

Wondershop Belgian Hot Chocolate Bomb-White Chocolate with Crushed Peppermint, $2.99

Favorite Day Target Store Cookie Kit, $12.99

Favorite Day Holiday Cookie Decorating Kit (16 ct), $12.99

Wondershop Belgian Hot Chocolate Bombs with Milk Chocolate with Drizzle 3 count, $7.99

Favorite Day Mini Village Gingerbread Kit, $12.99

Favorite Day Decorated Cookie-Whimsical Santa Skin Tone 463C, $1.99

Good & Gather Fig and Olive Mini Artisanal Crisps, $3.99

Good & Gather Salted Comuna Valencia Almonds, $3.99

Good & Gather Double Cream French Brie, $4.49

Good & Gather Manchego Cheese, $7.99

Good & Gather Dark Chocolate Peppermint Ground Bagged Coffee, $6.99

Favorite Day Rudolph's Trail Mix, $10.99

Favorite Day Caramel Corn Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt, $6.49

Wondershop Hot Cocoa Bar Kit 5 Mason Jar Set with Cocoa Toppings, $9.99

Marks & Spencer Collection Belgian Chocolate Luxury Cookies, $14.99

Advent Calendars and Gift Boxes

Good & Gather Cup of Cheer Coffee Countdown Pod Advent Calendar, $14.99

Marks & Spencer Santa's Magical Light Up Chocolate Workshop, $29.99

Marks & Spencer Gingerbread Musical House Tin, $14.99

Marks & Spencer Shortbread Biscuit Bus Tin, $14.99

Marks & Spencer Drinking Chocolate Light Up Lantern Tin, $7.99

Marks & Spencer Percy Pig Biscuit Tin, $9.99

Marks & Spencer Shortbread Biscuit Stag Tin, $14.99

Marks & Spencer Collection After Dinner Mint Chocolate Box, $17.99

Marks & Spencer Percy Pig Chocolate Piggy Bank Tin, $7.99

Wines

McBride Sisters Black Girl Magic Red Blend Wine, $24.99

McBride Sisters Black Girl Magic Rosé Wine, $19.99

Jingle & Mingle Wine Advent Calendar - 24pk/187mL, $69.99

Jingle & Mingle Wine Greeting CardHappy Holidays Cozy Red Blend, $9.99



Perhaps most exciting of this year's holiday offerings is Target's partnership with Black Paper Party, a Black women-owned business with products that celebrate the African diaspora. The collection includes the Holiday Brownstone Village Cookie Kit ($12.99), Shugaland 2 Ready-to-Eat Gingerbread Cookies ($4.99), and the Snow Days Off Ready-to-Decorate Gingerbread Cookie Kit ($6.99).

You can find all of these items and more at your local Target or by shopping on Target.com. The items listed above are only sold at Target, so if any of those gift tins or gingerbread houses sound especially enticing, make plans to head over soon. The seasonal items have limited quantities available, and you're not the only one who wants to make a storybook gingerbread house this month.