Target Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving This Year & Every Year Moving Forward

Thanksgiving is all about food, family, and football. However, once all of that is done, the focus shifts to shopping as stores offer steep discounts for eager Black Friday shoppers. Target has announced that it will no longer be among the many stores to open its doors to discount-driven holiday shoppers this year or in years to come.

Target first decided not to open on Thanksgiving night in 2020, amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In January, the retailer announced that it would close stores on Thanksgiving 2021, but it has since announced that this will be the standard moving forward. CEO Brian Cornell revealed the news in a letter to Target employees obtained by CNET.

"You don't have to wonder whether this is the last Thanksgiving you'll spend with family and friends for a while, because Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won't 'get back to' when the pandemic finally subsides," he wrote.

Many retailers made the same decision in 2020, citing health concerns. Similar closures were reported in 2021, putting an end to a longstanding trend of stores being open in the evening hour on Thanksgiving day for shoppers who simply couldn't wait until Black Friday to get started. According to CNET, in 2019, the last Thanksgiving before the pandemic hit, Target opened doors nationwide at 5 pm and remained open until 1 am.

If you still want to get your Target deals in early, you'll have to do so online. Target's Black Friday deals have been available for the most part since November 21, and they will continue running until November 27, with more expected to pop up along the way.