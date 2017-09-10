Target Is Lowering Prices on 'Thousands of Items'

It's not a sale. Target has announced it's lowering prices on thousands of items as a part of a store-wide evaluation of how it prices products.
At this point, Target hasn't outlined specific products or how steep the discounts will be. The announcement only noted it's happening now and discounted items would include "cereal and paper towels to baby formula, razors, bath tissue and more." So, the kind of things you go to Target for.
At heart, the change means fewer sale prices and more consistently discounted prices. The company is doing away with all those signs that indicated this or that item is a part of one of its many kinds of sales that carried redundant signs like "As Advertised," "Temporary Price Cut," "Weekly Wow," or "Bonus Offer." That parade of signs is out the door. "We’ve eliminated more than two-thirds of our price and offer call-outs so you can more easily spot the savings," the announcement said.
"We want our guests to feel a sense of satisfaction every time they shop at Target,” said Mark Tritton, Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “Part of that is removing the guesswork to ensure they feel confident they’re getting a great, low price every day. We’ve spent months looking at our entire assortment, with a focus on offering the right price every day and simplifying our marketing to make great, low prices easy to spot."
Earlier this year, Target announced plans for major in-store redesigns to keep customers coming to brick and mortar locations while people are increasingly shopping online. Target also previously announced plans to cut prices to better compete with Walmart and Amazon, which formally took over Whole Foods in an instant barrage of price cuts last week. For Target, those changes were in addition to more focus on its online store and more small stores in urban locations. So, it's trying hard to make you come back on the regular. Lower prices ought to help.
