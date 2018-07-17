Target Has a Huge One-Day Sale to Take on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon's massive, 36-hour Amazon Prime Day sale even (complete Whole Foods deals) is on-going, but you may have missed the news that Target is making its own moves to compete for your money on Tuesday. And, as the retailer points out, there's "no membership fee required" to take advantage of the deals.
'American Horror Story's New Season Makes Terrifying Connections to Current Events
These deals on home products, kitchen gadgets, beauty, toys, and electronics are available all day today and come with free two-day shipping for orders over $35 (and free shipping and 5% off for Target REDcard holders). Plus, if you spend over $100, you'll get a free six-month membership for same-day delivery from Shipt.
Here are the deals:
- 30% off Target-exclusive home brands
- 25% off cookware, small appliances and floorcare
- 25% off beauty and personal care
- Sale on select top toy brands, including Disney Princess, Little Tikes and NERF
- Spend $20, save $5 on books
- 30% off Target-exclusive kids’ home brands
- Up to 30% off top Google products, including Google Home, Chromecast, and more
- Up to 30% off Graco baby gear
- Free shipping on next-day Target Restock delivery orders
This means you can get things like a Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordfree Vacuum for just $250, or a Sunbeam 2-Slice Toaster for $16, or a new set of microfiber sheets for just $6.99. But poke around and look for stuff you've been putting off buying. They've got everything.
Unlike Amazon's 36-hour Prime Day, though, this only lasts for one day, so get on it.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.