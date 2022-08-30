Cookies Sold at Target Recalled Because They May Contain Metal Fragments

Late last week, D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. announced a voluntary recall of its Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies, which are sold exclusively at Target. According to a release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall was issued after one consumer found a piece of metal wire lodged inside one of their cookies.

The recall specifically applies to 44-ounce bags of the company's product with a "best if used by" date of February 21, 2023, and a lot number of Y052722. The affected products are also labeled with the UPC code 085239817698. The items were sold in Target retail locations nationwide. Those who've purchased the cookies are being urged to stop consuming the product and instead return it to the initial place of purchase for a refund. No other lots or products were affected.

