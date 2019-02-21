All of Target’s New Wines are $10

There’s nothing quite like a nice glass of wine after a long week/day/afternoon, but drinking nice wine doesn’t come cheap. Of course, Trader Joe’s “Two Buck Chuck” has long been the standard-bearer for good cheap wine, but Target threw its cork into the ring in 2017 with $5 wines. Now, it’s adding new bottles of premium wine to its budget-friendly lineup.
Target announced the new wines, dubbed The Collection, on Thursday, promising each bottle will cost no more than $9.99. The wine line includes five different California wines, including a cabernet sauvignon, red wine blend, pinot grigio, chardonnay, and rosé -- just in time for the return of your pink wine cravings this spring. Each wine is markedly different, which means there’s something for everyone (duh, it’s Target). They’re also designed to pair with various foods, so whether you’re entertaining or imbibing alone on your couch, Target’s got your back.
Here’s how the retailer describes each wine in The Collection:
Cabernet Sauvignon: Dark and dense with black cherry and spice notes. Pairs perfectly with BBQ ribeye steak and sauteed mushrooms.
Red Wine Blend: Notes of mocha, caramel, blackberry and dark chocolate. Pairs it with pork loin or smoky BBQ brisket.
Pinot Grigio: Features hints of honeysuckle, melon, white peach and nectarine. Sip it with chicken piccata, grilled halibut or pesto chicken.
Chardonnay: Aromas of freshly baked buttered biscuits and flavors of roasted marshmallow. Pair it with grilled shrimp, pasta with a light cream sauce or soft cheese, like brie.
Rosé: Notes of white summer flowers and red roses, which give way to strawberries and watermelon. Pair it with light pasta, rice dishes and soft cheeses (or, you know, just sip it by the pool).
The Collection arrives at Target March 3, along with a few other boozy additions. A sauvignon blanc will be added to Target’s California Roots lineup of $5 wine options. Wine Cube will also start offering four-pack cans of sparkling white wine and sparkling rosé. All said, now may be a good time to start making some room on your wine rack.
'Game of Thrones' Bar
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.