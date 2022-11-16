Target's $25 Thanksgiving Bundle Has Exactly What You Need for the Holidays

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and in many places grocery prices are still sky high. For those who are stressed about just how much their dinner spread is going to cost this year, Target has assembled a budget-friendly shopping list to help guide your way.

The list primarily consists of items from Target's two house brands, Good & Gather and Market Pantry. All in all the assortment of ingredients has you covered on everything from the turkey to key side dishes like mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, stuffing, dinner rolls and of course, everyone's favorite, cranberry sauce.

The best part? Most of the dishes are either pre-made or ready for quick prep, so you can cut down on time in the kitchen and spend more time with family. Or perhaps you'd prefer to spend more time alone in a backroom trying to regain some semblance of sanity, it really depends on your situation.

Although Target's list includes a pack of turkey breast, the company also has full turkeys for sale if that's more your style. The basted birds vary in size and cost depending on your store's local availability. Typically Target's star of the show weighs anywhere from 10 to 16 pounds and could cost you around $15.

As an added bonus for those with an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card, every item on Target's list qualifies for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and yes, that includes the whole turkey!

Although dessert isn't included, pies tend to be pretty inexpensive, whether you decide to make one from scratch or pick one up at the store. Target has a few for sale that range anywhere from $5 to $10. You'll have your choice of pecan, sweet potato, pumpkin or apple. Your options will again vary depending on your location and product availability.

Take a look at the full list of ingredients, along with price estimates below:



Good & Gather Premium Turkey Breast - $9.90

Premium Basted Young Turkey (10-16 pounds) - $15.84

Stove Top Stuffing Mix (6 ounces) - $2.49

Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy (12 ounces) - $1.99

Good & Gather Russet Potatoes (5 pounds) - $2.99

Good & Gather Frozen Whole Kernel Yellow Corn (12 ounces) - $0.89

Market Pantry Jellied Cranberry Sauce (14 ounces) - $1.49

Wheat Dinner Rolls (12 count) - $3.99



If you don't feel like taking this list to the store, you can always purchase them directly online, just keep in mind that the dinner roll deal is an in-store exclusive.