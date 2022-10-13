Target Is Bringing Back Its Week-Long Black Friday Sales Through Thanksgiving Weekend

Black Friday is more than a month away, but Target is getting a head start on the deals. The retail giant is introducing new weekly sales every Sunday through the shopping holiday, starting with 50% off Beats, $35 off air fryers, and $400 off an LG 55-inch Smart TV.

This week's roundup of cheap deals kicked off Sunday and will run through Saturday, October 15.

"We know our guests are eager to start their holiday shopping and Target is here to help—and help them save big, whether that's on gifts that family and friends are sure to love or stocking up on all the essentials for a season filled with festive gatherings," Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer Christina Hennington said in a press release. "By making our Black Friday deals available even earlier this year, and bringing back our popular Deal of the Day, we're giving guests even more reasons to choose Target for everything they want and need this holiday season."

Here are the best deals this week:



Deals are available in stores and online via Target.com or the official app.