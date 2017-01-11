Two Girls Try the World's Hottest Pepper and It's a Goddamn Disaster

Deciding to try a hot pepper can be a funny affair until things go too far. Things have gone too far basically the moment that you decide to eat a Carolina Reaper. That's the pepper that has been confirmed as the spiciest pepper on the planet. On the Scoville Scale used to measure how spicy foods are, a jalapeño comes in with a rating between 2,500-8,000. The Carolina Reaper? That can get up to 2.2 million units.

Now... enter the mind of YouTube Lizzy Wurst, who thought it would be a good idea for her and her friend Sabrina to take a bite of a Carolina Reaper for her YouTube channel. They take a bite and enter a world of some serious suffering. Their hacking, flailing reaction is almost immediate.