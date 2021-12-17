We Tried Cold Stone's 2 New Fudgy Holiday Flavors

Earlier this month, Cold Stone Creamery announced that they'd be working with Moose Tracks Fudge to drop two new holiday flavors. Despite being lactose intolerant, most of my weaknesses contain dairy. Specifically, cheese and ice cream. Naturally, the opportunity to try Cold Stone's new Deck the Halls and Strawberried in Fudge flavors seemed too delicious to pass up. I'm a masochist, what can I say?

The first new ice cream flavor, Deck the Halls, takes a base of Cake Batter ice cream made with Moose Tracks fudge and combines the mixture with brownies and holiday sprinkles. The second flavor, for strawberry shortcake lovers, features Cake Batter ice cream made with Moose Tracks fudge, mixed with strawberries, yellow cake, and holiday sprinkles.

I was curious to see whether, one, these two new holiday ice cream flavors would make me feel like decking the halls with boughs of holly, and two, would the many, many ingredients in each flavor work well together?

First Impressions:

I have to start this off by acknowledging two very important things. I DoorDash-ordered the ice cream. So by the time the paper cup-packaged ice cream got to me, it was a little melted already and not as pretty as I imagine it would have been had I actually gone to my local Cold Stone. Both ice creams I ordered also did not come with holiday sprinkles, but with rainbow sprinkles. Pretty, but less festive. Visually, I was really impressed with the Strawberried in Fudge flavor. Right when I popped off the lid I was met with hunkin' chunks of yellow cake and real whole strawberries.