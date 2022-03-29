Get Personalized Boxes of Snacks Based on Your Preferences from This Delivery Platform

Courtesy of Tastebase

We take snacking seriously. In fact, we take it so seriously that I spent a solid five to seven minutes diligently answering a taste preference quiz to upgrade my current pantry rotation—and frankly, you should too. Snack discovery platform Tastebase is giving us access to brands we've maybe never heard of but should be trying. With over 1,500 brands available, including favorites like Olipop, Hu Kitchen, Daring Foods, and Magic Spoon, there's a surplus of snacks to explore. Start with the quiz. You'll plug in your preferences, detail lifestyle or dietary restrictions, and allow the Tastebase algorithm to recommend new products you can add to your box.

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger Wine and Cheeseburger: Harley and Lara Pair Falafel with Wine

Courtesy of Tastebase

dir="ltr">"As a longtime snacker and foodie, I would frequently buy new products that looked great, but tasted completely different than I thought they would. After hearing this same experience repeatedly from friends and family, I finally had this a-ha moment and realized there was something missing," CEO and founder Phil Chen said in a press release. "Tastebase was created to fill that gap, and allow for discovery of new food and beverage products and sharing all in one place. It was also important to us to provide a space for new, emerging brands to easily reach prospective consumers when starting out." You can browse the site based on category, explore others' "tastelists," and even check out the latest drops. "We're thrilled to be one of the first partners of Tastebase and to be part of the community its building for brands and food lovers. Community is extremely important to us. We started Tochi Snacks to share some of the delicious flavors of Southeast Asia that hadn't made it west yet, and we're excited to be part of this new connected platform of foodies and brands to continue to share those unique tastes and cultures with the world," Co-Founder of Tochi Snacks Dina Shi added in the release.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.