This YouTuber Was Attacked by Cheese & He Caught the Fiasco on Camera

Tasty Hoon only has three videos on YouTube right now, but he's already amassed 18.5K followers and counting.

The South Korean YouTuber's videos are categorized as ASMR mukbang , a blend of two genres intended to soothe the viewer. In his first videos he eats food like king crab and BBQ maple butter garlic chicken, but it's his most recent upload, where he eats cheese fondue chicken, that made him an internet sensation.

The video is eight minutes long, but the climax happens early (around 1:13, if you're impatient). When the fondue machine would normally begin overflowing with ooey gooey cheese, the device instead goes haywire and splits into two pieces. The cheese, now unrestrained and eager to break free, turns solid and starts looking for a fight. As Tasty Hoon tries to contain the airborne dairy monster, he's whipped by its spinning arms.

Eventually, he gets control of the situation, and after taking a moment to catch his breath, he resumes business as usual, adorning his appetizers with the strands of newly formed string cheese.

At the time of posting, the video already received more than 1.3 million views, and while it may not have been as relaxing as a typical ASMR/mukbang video, it was much more fun. People online have seen reflections of themselves in Tasty Hoon's chaos and found inspiration in his commitment to the task. Some pointed out that his many expressions resemble the many faces we've all made during this trivial year. Some have compared the flying cheese to their enemies.