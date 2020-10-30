This YouTuber Was Attacked by Cheese & He Caught the Fiasco on Camera
Tasty Hoon's newest mukbang video already has well over a million views.
Tasty Hoon only has three videos on YouTube right now, but he's already amassed 18.5K followers and counting.
The South Korean YouTuber's videos are categorized as ASMR mukbang , a blend of two genres intended to soothe the viewer. In his first videos he eats food like king crab and BBQ maple butter garlic chicken, but it's his most recent upload, where he eats cheese fondue chicken, that made him an internet sensation.
The video is eight minutes long, but the climax happens early (around 1:13, if you're impatient). When the fondue machine would normally begin overflowing with ooey gooey cheese, the device instead goes haywire and splits into two pieces. The cheese, now unrestrained and eager to break free, turns solid and starts looking for a fight. As Tasty Hoon tries to contain the airborne dairy monster, he's whipped by its spinning arms.
Eventually, he gets control of the situation, and after taking a moment to catch his breath, he resumes business as usual, adorning his appetizers with the strands of newly formed string cheese.
At the time of posting, the video already received more than 1.3 million views, and while it may not have been as relaxing as a typical ASMR/mukbang video, it was much more fun. People online have seen reflections of themselves in Tasty Hoon's chaos and found inspiration in his commitment to the task. Some pointed out that his many expressions resemble the many faces we've all made during this trivial year. Some have compared the flying cheese to their enemies.
i can’t stop watching this... the oblivion to the chaos that’s about to ensue... the initial attempt to get things under control... then surrendering to the helicopter cheese and crying... i see myself in tasty hoon... https://t.co/UeMD5pZ6l5— stella✨ (@stellllaaarrr) October 30, 2020
Literally 2020 in a summary. Thank you Tasty Hoon for this! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vs5sbSUOgQ— GSC (@GSCinemas) October 30, 2020
The video first gained traction when Twitter user @panoparker tweeted a clip, captioning it: "Thinking about the guy that put cheese in a chocolate fountain."
The user has since followed up, saying Tasty Hoon reached out to him and invited him to visit in South Korea when the pandemic settles down.
Tasty Hoon (Cheese Man) reached out after I posted his video. Said he’s got a million views on his youtube and 10,000 new subscribers. He asked me to visit him in South Korea once the lockdown is over. The internet is great sometimes. pic.twitter.com/Rp30TOxc1p— Parker (@panoparker) October 30, 2020
Thank you, Cheese Man. For everything.
