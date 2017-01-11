Chipotle's New Burger Joint Already Scrapped 'Responsibly Raised' Beef

Chipotle’s new burger restaurant, Tasty Made, launched in October under the pretense of serving healthy, “responsibly raised” beef, much like its parent company. But just under two months since its first location opened doors in Lancaster, Ohio, the restaurant is abandoning its ethical slogan, because it’s serving the kind of beef you’d get in any fast food joint.

That’s right. Tasty Made switched to "conventional" beef, despite Chipotle’s continued insistence on providing “food with integrity” that contains no hormones and antibiotics. According to Nation’s Restaurant News, the beef-switch pertains to customer feedback, and the general consensus that the burgers were originally overpriced. When Tasty Made first started serving burgers -- all but 45 days ago -- clientele griped about the price of a cheeseburger ($6.10) and pressed the company for a more affordable sandwich. The price has since been lowered to $4.10 -- a significant decrease, to be sure -- but that discount comes with the consequence of lesser-touted beef. You get what you pay for.