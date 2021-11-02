Tastykake Cupcakes Are Being Recalled in Multiple States Due to Metal Fragments

Flower Foods Inc., the company that makes and distributes Tastykake cupcakes, is voluntarily recalling the multi-pack cupcakes because there may be fragments of metal mesh wire inside the packages.

According to the notice posted to the Food and Drug Administration, the company is recalling the snacks in multiple states. Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and West Virginia.

The following image shows the UPCs to look for and a product description along with an enjoy by date for each item: