More Snacks Have Been Added to a Major Food Recall
Tastykakes were just the beginning.
Earlier this week, Tastykake multipack cupcakes were recalled in several states after the snacks may have been exposed to contamination from metal fragments. Now, the parent company, Flower Food Inc., is pulling a total of nine snack foods from shelves after possible contamination of metal fragments.
Unlike the first Tastykake recall, which was specific to Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia, the latest recall applies to states throughout the United States.
The UPCs and expiration dates, as listed by the FDA, can be found below:
The FDA advises not to consume any of these products and either throw them away or return them if you have purchased them. If you’ve got questions or concerns, you can call the Flower Foods Inc. line at Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921 or email them through the Flower Foods Inc. website.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.