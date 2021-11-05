More Snacks Have Been Added to a Major Food Recall

Earlier this week, Tastykake multipack cupcakes were recalled in several states after the snacks may have been exposed to contamination from metal fragments. Now, the parent company, Flower Food Inc., is pulling a total of nine snack foods from shelves after possible contamination of metal fragments.

Unlike the first Tastykake recall, which was specific to Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia, the latest recall applies to states throughout the United States.

The UPCs and expiration dates, as listed by the FDA, can be found below: