More Snacks Have Been Added to a Major Food Recall

Tastykakes were just the beginning.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 11/5/2021 at 2:07 PM

JONI HANEBUTT/SHUTTERSTOCK

Earlier this week, Tastykake multipack cupcakes were recalled in several states after the snacks may have been exposed to contamination from metal fragments. Now, the parent company, Flower Food Inc., is pulling a total of nine snack foods from shelves after possible contamination of metal fragments.

Unlike the first Tastykake recall, which was specific to Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia, the latest recall applies to states throughout the United States. 

The UPCs and expiration dates, as listed by the FDA, can be found below:

Courtesy of the FDA

The FDA advises not to consume any of these products and either throw them away or return them if you have purchased them. If you’ve got questions or concerns, you can call the Flower Foods Inc. line at Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921 or email them through the Flower Foods Inc. website.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.