A Fireball-Filled Meteor Shower Peaks This Week. Here's How to See It All.

How to Watch the Taurid Meteor Shower

Your best bet to see bright meteors tear across the sky is to go out the night of November 11 into the morning of November 12. The shower doesn't have a hard peak, but this night, the moon won't rise until about 3:21 am local time. If you're out at the same time as the moon, its light can wash out the majority of the meteors you might otherwise see.

While this may be the best night for viewing, you can also get a good view on the nights around the peak as well.

To have the best chance of seeing these bright meteors, you want to go out after midnight, when the Earth is facing into the stream of debris and dust left behind by Encke's Comet, the root of the Taurid meteor shower. Even though fireballs are commonly seen as a part of the Taurids, you'll need to leave light-polluted cities for a dark sky.

The constellation Taurus the Bull, right next to Orion, will be the radiant point for the two streams of the Taurids. It'll rise in the east-southeast and move westward throughout the night. It can be helpful to locate the radiant, even if you don't want to look directly at it since meteors will not cross the radiant but will be moving away from that point. The familiar sight of Orion can make it easier to locate Taurus the Bull. An app like Sky View Lite can help you find the constellation as well. Though, don't look at your phone too much while stargazing. It can ruin your night vision and force your eyes to readjust to the darkness.

If the potential for fireballs doesn't offset the paltry number of meteors involved, the Leonid meteor shower later in November will produce far more meteors. Additionally, both streams of the Taurids will still be active when the Leonids peak. So, you might catch one of its bright fireballs later in the month when you're looking for Leonids.