Everywhere You Can Get Free and Super-Cheap Food for Tax Day

No one is having fun paying their taxes. That's just not how this works. However, you can ease your anxiety and frustration with a healthy dose of free food (which may not itself be healthy).
Here are all the places you'll find free and cheap food to ease your way through Tax Day.
Tax Day Free Food
Hardee's
The deal: Making tax season a little less painful, Hardee's is offering a free breakfast. Pick up a free sausage biscuit until 10am on Tax Day.
When: April 17
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Sign up for the sandwich shop's app and you'll be awarded a free sandwich. (At least, until the shop has given away 75,000 sandwiches for the day.) If you're already signed up, you'll get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon in the app.
When: April 17
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: Grab a large cheese pizza, get a large pizza for free. That's the best deal you'll find at a restaurant featuring a mouse-fronted animatronic band.
When: April 17
Piada Italian Street Food
The deal: All 42 Piada locations will be dishing out a free giant blackberry lemonade with any purchase all day.
When: April 17
Schlotzsky's
The deal: Forget about your 1099s with a free small original sandwich with the purchase of chips and a medium drink.
When: April 17
Tax Day Food Deals
Applebee's
The deal: All month long your friendly neighborhood Applebee's is offering $1 margaritas.
When: April
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Buy a one-topping large pizza and get a one-topping medium pizza for 15 cents.
When: April 15-17
Sonic
The deal: Everyone is getting half-priced cheeseburgers for Tax Day. No coupon required.
When: April 17
Wienerschnitzel
The deal: The hot dog hub doesn't have a specific Tax Day deal going on, but its ongoing list of deals includes some alluring deals like $1.99 for a chili dog and small fries.
When: Ongoing
Baskin Robbins
The deal: If you download the ice cream shop's mobile app, you'll find a few deals to ease your tax burden, including $2 off a large Cappuccino Blast and buy-one-get-one-free $0.99 ice cream cones.
When: April 14-30
White Castle
The deal: Get 15% off an in-store purchase. Good news if doing your taxes makes you want to eat a case of small burgers.
When: April 13-17
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: The Big Bagel Bundle -- 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese -- is on sale for just $10.50 to help get your brain functioning properly as you attempt to do your taxes at the last possible moment. To take advantage, you'll need to bring in a coupon that will be available on the bagel shop's website.
When: April 11-17
Farmer Boys
The deal: The California and Nevada-based chain is offering two breakfast burritos or two bell ringer double cheeseburgers for $10.40. No coupon required.
When: April 17
More Deals?
If you know of Tax Day freebies and deals we missed, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
