Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Tax Day

Tax Day is objectively one of the worst days of the year. It's not just that you might have to pay a bunch of money. It's that it's an annual pain in the ass that's some combination of confusing, frustrating, and boring.
Fortunately, the day can be redeemed slightly through the bevy of free and cheap food being offered at places like Arby's, Hardee's, Bruegger's Bagels, Noodles & Company, and other restaurants. It doesn't wipe away the headache caused by trying to remember what a 1080C is. (That's a thing, right?)
Here are all the places offering free and cheap food in honor of Tax Day.
Free Food on Tax Day
Hardee's
The deal: Start off a potentially miserable day with a free Made From Scratch Sausage Biscuit. Stop by anytime between 7-10am and drop the phrase "Made From Scratch" at the counter. It'll feel awkward, but it's free.
When: April 15
Schlotzsky's
The deal: Buy a medium drink and chips and you'll get a free small The Original sandwich.
When: April 15
Pilot Flying J
The deal: To celebrate the launch of its new app, you can get a totally free drink every day in April through the app. The drink will change daily, and you can only redeem a drink once per day. The deal is redeemable at all of the chain's more than 750 locations.
When: Through May 2
Arby's
The deal: Sign up for the chain's email list, and you'll get a coupon that earns you a free signature sandwich (Arby's Reuben, Loaded Italian, Smokehouse Brisket, or any of its Gyros) with the purchase of a drink. The coupon lasts for just a week, though.
When: Ongoing
Dunkin'
The deal: Every Monday, DD Perks members can grab a free order of hashbrowns when they order a medium or large beverage through the company's On-The-Go Mobile Ordering. Add the hashbrowns to your cart before ordering.
When: Every Monday in April
Wahoo's Fish Tacos
The deal: Order a bowl with carne asada, carnitas, or chicken and a beverage, and Wahoo's will set you up with a free order of chips and salsa. Wahoo.
When: Through April 30
Bananas Smoothies & Frozen Yogurt
The deal: Ease your tax-induced stress headache with a free small frozen yogurt. All you have to do is mention the offer when you order.
When: April 15
California Tortilla
The deal: Get the day going with a free order of chips and queso if you say "1040" at the counter. (You should probably say something else, too. Don't just walk up and yell "1040!")
When: April 15
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: BOGO sandwiches all day for ya tax troubles. If you're a Potbelly Perks member, the deal can be found in your account. If you're not a member, never fear! Just tell the cashier it's Tax Day at the counter, and they'll hook you up.
When: April 15
B.GOOD
The deal: Download the B.GOOD mobile app, and you get your choice for a free burger or a green or grain bowl. If you already have the app, you can get a free order of fries with any purchase over the same time span.
When: April 15-20
Food Deals for Tax Day
Dunkin'
The deal: DD Perks members can snag a medium hot or iced coffee for a buck through the Dunkin' mobile app.
When: April 15
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get any large two-topping pizza for just $5.99 if you order online or for carry-out. It's not a deal specifically for Tax Day, but you do what you want on Tax Day.
When: Through April 15
BurgerFi
The deal: Grab a cheeseburger for $4.15 through the BurgerFi app. Happy Tax Day.
When: April 15
Cicis
The deal: Adult buffets are just $4.15 with the purchase of a large drink when you drop this coupon on the table like it's 1999.
When: April 15
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: While you're filing 1040s, you can be chomping down on 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese for just $10.40.
When: April 15
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: Yes, not one, but two Bruegger's deals today. Get 20% off a catering order with the code "TWENTYOFF."
When: Through April 15
Tijuana Flats
The deal: Grab and burrito and chips for $5. Upgrade to a steak burrito for a buck.
When: April 15
Grimaldi's
The deal: A 16-inch traditional cheese pizza will run you just $10.40. At least, it will if you don't live in Connecticut, New Jersey, or New York.
When: April 15
White Castle
The deal: Check White Castle's social media pages for a coupon that will get you 15% off any in-store order. (Email subscribers will get the coupon in their inbox as well.)
When: April 15
Noodles & Company
The deal: Take $4 off online and mobile orders of at least $10 for Tax Day. Though, you'll have to sign up for the NoodlesREWARDS program by April 9 to take advantage of the deal. If you missed out, you can preemptively sign up so you don't miss out on the next one.
When: April 10-15
Fresh Brothers
The deal: A two-topping cauliflower crust pizza will be just $10 in honor of your taxes.
When: April 15-16
Sauce Pizza & Wine
The deal: Ease you're way out of Tax Day 2019 with $4.15 glasses of and beer when you dine-in at Sauce.
When: April 15
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Get $3 off a large pizza with the code "481658" or $8 off any two large pizzas with the code "883457."
When: April 15
Smoothie King
The deal: Take $2 off any 20-ounce smoothie using the Healthy Rewards app.
When: April 15-18
Melt Shop
The deal: In honor of National Grilled Cheese Month -- because it's always something -- Melt shop has made the Notorious CHZ. It's a triple-decker grilled cheese with cheddar, Muenster, and pepper jack with a brick cheddar cheese spread, truffle mayo, and three slices of parmesan-crusted bread. It's on sale all month starting at $6.99.
When: Through April 30
Slim Chickens
The deal: Pick up a Chick's Meal for just $5.99. It comes with three tenders, two pieces of Texas Toast, a side, and a medium drink.
When: April 15
Dairy Queen
The deal: DQ is loading up its app with a pile of new deals today. Those offers include buy-one-get-one for $.99 Treatzza Pizza, $2 cake shakes, BOGO kids meals, free medium soft drinks with any burger purchase, and buy-one-get-one for $.99 Cupfections.
When: April 15-21
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: Order a drink and chips and you'll get your choice of three different sandwiches for $4.20 as long as you flash the coupon that will be posted at the Firehouse Facebook page.
When: April 15-20
Sonny's BBQ
The deal: Those relieved to be done with their taxes can get half-priced Sweet and Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed St. Louis Rib dinners with two sides and bread.
When: April 15
Smoothie King
The deal: Use the Healthy Rewards app to find an offer for $2 off any 20-ounce smoothie.
When: April 15-18
P.F. Chang's
The deal: Order online or in-restaurant and you'll get $10 off an order of $50 or more.
When: April 13-21
Waitr and Bite Squad
The deal: Skip the delivery fees from both services with the promo code "TAXDAY19." (Also, consider tipping in cash.)
When: April 15
Local Food Deals for Tax Day
District - Los Angeles, California
The deal: To encourage diners to spend their refund locally, District is offering half-off all California wine bottles on Tax Day.
When: April 15
Flour & Barley - Las Vegas, Nevada
The deal: Get a whole cheese or pepperoni pizza for $10.40. Or you can take advantage of BOGO slices of cheese or pepperoni pizza.
When: April 15
Jane Q - Los Angeles, California
The deal: Pizza and a draft beer will run you just $10.40 on Tax Day.
When: April 15
Lulu’s Bait Shack - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The deal: If you swing in for dinner, be sure to take them up on a free appetizer when you buy at least two entrées.
When: April 15
Royal Pig Pub - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The deal: BOGO Tito's Handmade Vodka cocktails for your tax stress.
When: April 15
More Tax Day Deals?
If you know of any Tax Day Day deals we missed, shoot us an email to news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
