Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Tax Day
There are still some good things about today, despite the, you know, thing.
July 15 is a big day in 2020. It's both Tax Day and Give Something Away Day. (Yeah, yeah, I know.)
More important than eye roll-inducing jokes about taxes is that the confluence of these holidays is similar to when the Planeteers' five rings came together. Instead of a dude with a green mullet emerging, though, it's alluring food offers. In honor of this cosmic convergence, restaurants all over the US are going to be offering deals to either be generous or to help you feel like Tax Day isn't as horrible as it feels. (And since restaurants and service industry workers are struggling through the pandemic, consider being generous in response.) You'll find offers today from Noodles & Company, Burger King, Baskin-Robbins, and many other places.
Here are the best food deals you'll find on Tax Day (and Give Something Away Day). As Captain Planet would say, the power is yours.
Free Food for Tax Day
Einstein Bros. Bagels
The deal: Get a free cup of coffee through the Einstein app. No purchase is required.
When: July 15-31
Noodles & Company
The deal: Any Noodles Rewards member can get a free small bowl of mac & cheese on their next visit if they buy an entrée on this visit.
When: July 15-17
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: Get a free bag of Zappo's chips with any order on Wednesday. Get the freebie by flashing the social post or newsletter with the deal from Ike's.
When: July 15
Fatburger and Fatburger & Buffalo's Express
The deal: Make a purchase of at least $20 on Postmates to get a free order of Skinny or Fat Fries.
When: July 13-19
Burger King
The deal: Use the BK mobile app to get BOGO Whoppers.
When: Ongoing
Elevation Burger
The deal: If you're ordering through UberEats, grab a free order of Regular Fries when you place an order for at least $20.
When: July 13-19
Steak 'n Shake
The deal: Everyone -- yes, that includes you -- is getting a free order of fries at Steak 'n Shake. You'll have to go through the drive-thru, but there's no minimum order. It's open to anyone, at any time.
When: Ongoing
The Halal Guys
The deal: Order through Grubhub to get a free side of fries with any order of at least $15.
When: "A limited time"
Natural Light
The deal: If you file your taxes with TaxAct, Natural Light will give you a free case of Natural Light. Get all the details here.
When: Through July 15
Wendy's
The deal: Use the chain's mobile app to get a free Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant with a purchase.
When: Through July 21
Yoshinoya
The deal: The Japanese chain's new Donut Dippers are free to try with an order of at least $15 through DoorDash.
When: Through July 20
Food Deals on Tax Day
Farmer Boys
The deal: Tax Day is bringing you two Breakfast Burritos or two Double Big Cheeseburgers for $10.40.
When: July 15
Burger King
The deal: Nab a $1 mini shake at the drive-thru.
When: Only for a little while
Bakers Square
The deal: Get a free slice of pie with the purchase of any entrée and beverage.
When: Every Wednesday
O’Charleys
The deal: Get a free slice of pie on Wednesdays when you buy a meal.
When: Every Wednesday
Carvel
The deal: Grab an ice cream sundae and Carvel will throw in another one for free because hump day calls for double the sundaes.
When: Ongoing, every Wednesday
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: If you order at least $15 of ice cream through DoorDash, you'll get a $0 delivery fee. Happy Ice Cream Month to you.
When: Through July 31
Noodles & Company
The deal: Get free delivery on any meal.
When: Through July 17
Yard House
The deal: It's Wine Wednesday at Yard House. Get half-off bottles and select $5 glasses when you dine-in, if your local laws allow and you think that's safe.
When: July 15
Local Deals for Tax Day
Brooklyn Chop House - Brooklyn, New York
The deal: For Tax Day, the restaurant is going to cover sales tax for every guest dining at its new outdoor patio.
When: July 15
Cardigan Donuts - Minneapolis, Minnesota
The deal: Place your donut order with the code "SUMMER" to get 15% off the full order.
When: Through July 18, midnight
Other Deals on Tax Day
Sonic Drive-In
The deal: The chain's new Lemonberry Slush Float is out. You can get a medium for just $2.99.
When: Through August 2
Taco Cabana
The deal: Every day in July, Cabana will be hosting MargaritaPalooza at each of its Texas locations. There will be 12 different margaritas on offer, and each of them will only run you two bucks.
When: Through July 31
Pollo Tropical
The deal: The company has extended its Free Kids Lunch program throughout the summer at all 139 Florida locations. Kids 12 and under get a free Kids Classic TropiChop and bottled water every weekday. You can only grab it at the drive-thru window, and kids have to be present. You'll get one meal per kid, and no purchase is required.
When: Weekdays through August 28, 11am-12pm
Grimaldi's
The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.
When: Ongoing
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Place an order directly through the Rubio's app or Rubios.com to get free delivery on an order of at least $20.
When: Ongoing
Alden's Ice Cream
The deal: The organic ice cream company has posted a coupon that gets you $1 off any Alden's Organic product at a retail location.
When: Throughout July
Besa mi Vino
The deal: Take 20% off any order of the canned wine with the code "BESAFRIENDS."
When: Ongoing
Instacart
The deal: Buy any single-serve ice cream at a grocery store through Instacart to get $1 off when you buy one or $1.50 off when you buy two.
When: Through September 27
