News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Tax Day There are still some good things about today, despite the, you know, thing.

July 15 is a big day in 2020. It's both Tax Day and Give Something Away Day. (Yeah, yeah, I know.) More important than eye roll-inducing jokes about taxes is that the confluence of these holidays is similar to when the Planeteers' five rings came together. Instead of a dude with a green mullet emerging, though, it's alluring food offers. In honor of this cosmic convergence, restaurants all over the US are going to be offering deals to either be generous or to help you feel like Tax Day isn't as horrible as it feels. (And since restaurants and service industry workers are struggling through the pandemic, consider being generous in response.) You'll find offers today from Noodles & Company, Burger King, Baskin-Robbins, and many other places. Here are the best food deals you'll find on Tax Day (and Give Something Away Day). As Captain Planet would say, the power is yours.

Courtesy of Farmer Boys

Food Deals on Tax Day Farmer Boys

The deal: Tax Day is bringing you two Breakfast Burritos or two Double Big Cheeseburgers for $10.40.

When: July 15 Burger King

The deal: Nab a $1 mini shake at the drive-thru.

When: Only for a little while Bakers Square

The deal: Get a free slice of pie with the purchase of any entrée and beverage.

When: Every Wednesday O’Charleys

The deal: Get a free slice of pie on Wednesdays when you buy a meal.

When: Every Wednesday Carvel

The deal: Grab an ice cream sundae and Carvel will throw in another one for free because hump day calls for double the sundaes.

When: Ongoing, every Wednesday Baskin-Robbins

The deal: If you order at least $15 of ice cream through DoorDash, you'll get a $0 delivery fee. Happy Ice Cream Month to you.

When: Through July 31 Noodles & Company

The deal: Get free delivery on any meal.

When: Through July 17 Yard House

The deal: It's Wine Wednesday at Yard House. Get half-off bottles and select $5 glasses when you dine-in, if your local laws allow and you think that's safe.

When: July 15

Local Deals for Tax Day Brooklyn Chop House - Brooklyn, New York

The deal: For Tax Day, the restaurant is going to cover sales tax for every guest dining at its new outdoor patio.

When: July 15 Cardigan Donuts - Minneapolis, Minnesota

The deal: Place your donut order with the code "SUMMER" to get 15% off the full order.

When: Through July 18, midnight

Other Deals on Tax Day Sonic Drive-In

The deal: The chain's new Lemonberry Slush Float is out. You can get a medium for just $2.99.

When: Through August 2 Taco Cabana

The deal: Every day in July, Cabana will be hosting MargaritaPalooza at each of its Texas locations. There will be 12 different margaritas on offer, and each of them will only run you two bucks.

When: Through July 31 Pollo Tropical

The deal: The company has extended its Free Kids Lunch program throughout the summer at all 139 Florida locations. Kids 12 and under get a free Kids Classic TropiChop and bottled water every weekday. You can only grab it at the drive-thru window, and kids have to be present. You'll get one meal per kid, and no purchase is required.

When: Weekdays through August 28, 11am-12pm Grimaldi's

The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.

When: Ongoing Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: Place an order directly through the Rubio's app or Rubios.com to get free delivery on an order of at least $20.

When: Ongoing Alden's Ice Cream

The deal: The organic ice cream company has posted a coupon that gets you $1 off any Alden's Organic product at a retail location.

When: Throughout July Besa mi Vino

The deal: Take 20% off any order of the canned wine with the code "BESAFRIENDS."

When: Ongoing Instacart

The deal: Buy any single-serve ice cream at a grocery store through Instacart to get $1 off when you buy one or $1.50 off when you buy two.

When: Through September 27