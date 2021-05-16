News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Tax Day Tax Day may have been delayed, but that doesn't mean you aren't going to find perks at restaurants around the country.

If you file your taxes as soon as the calendar turns over or just generally forget to do your taxes until someone reminds you, maybe you didn't even realize that Tax Day was delayed by about a month this year. It was. Tax Day is now on May 17, but the second straight year of a delayed Tax Day will not stop restaurants from using the occasion to sling some discounted food, whether they decide to give out some free treats or change prices to $10.40 to remind you of the overly complicated horrors you've endured. This Tax Day, you're going to find deals on food from restaurants like Grimaldi's Pizzeria, Farmer Boys, and Wayback Burger. Here are the best food deals you'll find on Tax Day this year.

Free Food on Tax Day Great American Cookies

The deal: Get a free Chocolate Chip Cookie on Tax Day when you swing into a participating store.

When: May 17 Get a free Chocolate Chip Cookie on Tax Day when you swing into a participating store.: May 17 Marble Slab Creamery

The deal: Get a free regular ice cream with the purchase of a regular or "best value" ice cream.

When: May 17

Food Deals for Tax Day Farmer Boys

The deal: In recognition of the day on which the country files its taxes, Farmer Boys is offering two Double Big Cheese Burgers for $10.40 or you can grab two Breakfast Burritos for the same price.

When: May 17 In recognition of the day on which the country files its taxes, Farmer Boys is offering two Double Big Cheese Burgers for $10.40 or you can grab two Breakfast Burritos for the same price.May 17 Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: To celebrate what would have been Tax Day, you can get a 16-inch traditional cheese pizza for $10.40. (Though, you're not getting that at the To-Go locations or the one on Front St. in Brooklyn.)

When: May 17 Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: Order any large specialty pizza to get a free order of MiniChurrs, which are cleverly-named mini churros. Use the code "FREECHURRO."

When: May 17 Wayback Burgers

The deal: When you order through the mobile app, you can get $2 off an order that includes a hamburger or sandwich. Though, you do have to hit the $10 minimum.

When: May 17-23 Saladworks

The deal: Get any wrap for just $5.17. (The company says it's to -- sigh -- "'wrap' up tax filing duties.")

When: May 17 Frutta Bowls

The deal: Get any of the superfood cafe's toasts for $5.17 on Tax Day.

When: May 17 The Simple Greek

The deal: Any of the Simple Greek's pitas will cost just $5.17 today.

When: May 17 Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh

The deal: Anything from its Handheld menu will be only $5.17.

When: May 17 STK Steakhouse

The deal: Signature cocktails, including the Strawberry Cobbler Martini, Spiced Watermelon Margarita, and Cucumber Stilleto, will all be $10.40 today.

When: May 17 Kona Grill

The deal: Get two house, skinny, or watermelon margaritas for $10.40.

When: May 17

Other Food Deals on Tax Day Krispy Kreme

The deal: Every Monday for a good stretch here you can get a free medium coffee and glazed donut.

When: Mondays through May 24 Every Monday for a good stretch here you can get a free medium coffee and glazed donut.Mondays through May 24 Steak 'n Shake

The deal: Every weekday features a happy hour where you can snag half-price drinks and shakes.

When: Monday through Friday, 2-5 pm Patxi's Pizza

The deal: Half-Baked Mondays get you a 14-inch half-backed pizza for the price of a 10-inch when you order any starter or appetizer with the pizza. Use the code "HB50."

When: Every Monday through June

