Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Tax Day

Tax Day is an intentionally frustrating time. Though most people are probably done with their taxes and the frustration by the time Tax Day rolls around, it is nonetheless the day when taxes are due and when we celebrate the headaches caused by the process. As part of the routine we go through annually, restaurants around the country offer little perks to ease your way through the day. Chain restaurants offer discounts on meals, free coffee, and even perks on beer or cocktails to help you forget about the whole process until your start to panic about it again next year. On Tax Day this year, you’ll find deals from places like Hooters, Pollo Campero, Mountain Mike's Pizza, and many other restaurants. Here are all the best food deals you’ll find on Tax Day.

Food Deals on Tax Day Carl's Jr. and Hardee's

The deal: The newly-launched rewards program will offer double points (the chains call them "Stars") when you sign up (and take advantage of a free sandwich in there while you're at it).

When: Through May 17 Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: Get a 20-inch, Mountain-sized Pizza for $10.40 through the app.

When: April 18 7-Eleven

The deal: Get any whole pizza -- that includes 7-Meat, Cheese, and Pepperoni -- for $5 through the 7NOW delivery app. Though, you can only get one per order.

When: April 17-18 BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

The deal: BJ is playing with the 1040 Tax Day theme, offering $10 off any purchase of at least $40 for takeout or delivery.

When: April 18 PDQ

The deal: Every location is offering a dollar off any purchase made through the PDQ website or app. Just use the code "$1off."

When: April 18 Kona Grill

The deal: Stock up with a pair of Kona margaritas for $10.40.

When: April 18 STK Steakhouse

The deal: Grab a specialty cocktail for $10.40 all day.

When: April 18 Steak 'n Shake

The deal: Every weekday features a happy hour where you can snag half-price drinks and shakes.

When: Monday through Friday, 2-5 pm Fatburger

The deal: Get free delivery on any order of at least $20 through the Fatburger site.

When: Through April 30 Red Lobster

The deal: On weekdays, you can get a lunch for under $10 with Red Lobster's new 10 Under $10 menu.

The deal: Happy hour at STK can land you specialty cocktails and apps for $3, $6, and $9.

When: Monday to Friday, 3-6:30 pm Smokey Bones

The deal: Sign up for the loyalty program by Tax Day, and you'll get a coupon for $10 off a $25 dine-in or online order.

When: Through April 18 Chuck E. Cheese

The deal: Grab a Spring Family Fun Pack, which comes with two large one-topping pizzas, one Unicorn Cotton Candy, a good bag, an activity sheet, and 250 E-Ticket vouchers for $35. It's only available for takeout or delivery.

When: Through April 24 Denny's

The deal: The Endless Breakfast promo is around for a couple of months with a plate that includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, and hashbrowns for $7.

When: Through June 21 Cousins Maine Lobster

The deal: The Tax Day Pack with two lobster tails, tenderloin filets, and more can be mailed right to your house. You can take 15% off through Tax Day with the code "TAXDAY15."

When: Through April 18 Somos

The deal: All of its meal kits, including the Cinco de Mayo Kit, will be half-off through Cinco de Mayo.

When: Through May 5

Alcohol Deals on Tax Day STK Steakhouse

The deal: All of its signature cocktails, like the Strawberry Cobbler Martini, can be snagged for $10.40. That's not low-cost necessarily, but those cocktails are usually upwards of $20.

When: April 18 Chili's

The deal: The Marg of the Month at Chili's is the Straw-Eddy 'Rita. For $5, you can grab one with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, strawberry puree, and sour.

When: Through April 30

Other Tax Day Perks Planet Fitness

The deal: Everyone can enjoy a free workout and access to the HydroMassage. Just use this coupon.

When: April 15-18