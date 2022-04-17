Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Tax Day
Tax Day might be frustrating, but food deals are not.
Tax Day is an intentionally frustrating time. Though most people are probably done with their taxes and the frustration by the time Tax Day rolls around, it is nonetheless the day when taxes are due and when we celebrate the headaches caused by the process.
As part of the routine we go through annually, restaurants around the country offer little perks to ease your way through the day. Chain restaurants offer discounts on meals, free coffee, and even perks on beer or cocktails to help you forget about the whole process until your start to panic about it again next year. On Tax Day this year, you’ll find deals from places like Hooters, Pollo Campero, Mountain Mike's Pizza, and many other restaurants.
Here are all the best food deals you’ll find on Tax Day.
Free Food on Tax Day
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: If you're a rewards member, you can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Original sandwiches.
When: April 18
KFC
The deal: Get a free KFC Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of at least $12 through the KFC mobile app.
When: Through June 5
Carl's Jr. & Hardee's
The deal: Join the newly-launched rewards program to get your choice of a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger, Famous Star, or Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Moe's Southwest Grill
The deal: If you're a rewards member, you can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the new Spicy Chicken at Moe's.
When: Through May 29
Firehouse Subs
The deal: Get a free medium sub when you buy a medium or large sub, chips, and a drink.
When: April 18
Hooters
The deal: Kids under 12 get a free meal dining in and hitting the $15 minimum.
When: April 18
Corner Bakery
The deal: Reward members can get a free Hazelnut Cold Brew with any purchase on Tax Day. If it's your first time signing up for the reward program, you'll also get $5 off your first purchase.
When: April 18
Friendly's
The deal: Try any of the 12 new items on the menu and you'll get a free medium sundae. That new slate includes the Jammed-Up Burger, Doritos Cool Ranched Chopped Cheese Burger (!?), Tex-Mex Alfredo Pasta, and more.
When: Through April 30
Pollo Campero
The deal: To celebrate its 51st birthday, Pollo Campero is dropping new deals weekly this month. This week, you can get a free side with your meal by using the code "HUNGRY."
When: Through April 18
The Pie Hole
The deal: Make a purchase and get a free Pie Hole Blend drip or iced coffee. The free cup of morning brown is running from Tax Day to Earth Day, but you'll need to bring your own tumbler or mug. Waste not, want not.
When: April 18-22
I Heart Mac & Cheese
The deal: Kids eat free on Mondays with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: Every Monday
Más Veggies Vegan Taqueria
The deal: The ghost kitchen offers free chips and salsa on any order of at least $10 when you order for pick-up. Though, that's not valid when ordering through third-party delivery services.
When: Ongoing
Food Deals on Tax Day
Carl's Jr. and Hardee's
The deal: The newly-launched rewards program will offer double points (the chains call them "Stars") when you sign up (and take advantage of a free sandwich in there while you're at it).
When: Through May 17
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Get a 20-inch, Mountain-sized Pizza for $10.40 through the app.
When: April 18
7-Eleven
The deal: Get any whole pizza -- that includes 7-Meat, Cheese, and Pepperoni -- for $5 through the 7NOW delivery app. Though, you can only get one per order.
When: April 17-18
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
The deal: BJ is playing with the 1040 Tax Day theme, offering $10 off any purchase of at least $40 for takeout or delivery.
When: April 18
PDQ
The deal: Every location is offering a dollar off any purchase made through the PDQ website or app. Just use the code "$1off."
When: April 18
Kona Grill
The deal: Stock up with a pair of Kona margaritas for $10.40.
When: April 18
STK Steakhouse
The deal: Grab a specialty cocktail for $10.40 all day.
When: April 18
Steak 'n Shake
The deal: Every weekday features a happy hour where you can snag half-price drinks and shakes.
When: Monday through Friday, 2-5 pm
Fatburger
The deal: Get free delivery on any order of at least $20 through the Fatburger site.
When: Through April 30
Red Lobster
The deal: On weekdays, you can get a lunch for under $10 with Red Lobster's new 10 Under $10 menu.
When: Monday through Friday until 3 pm
STK Steakhouse
The deal: Happy hour at STK can land you specialty cocktails and apps for $3, $6, and $9.
When: Monday to Friday, 3-6:30 pm
Smokey Bones
The deal: Sign up for the loyalty program by Tax Day, and you'll get a coupon for $10 off a $25 dine-in or online order.
When: Through April 18
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: Grab a Spring Family Fun Pack, which comes with two large one-topping pizzas, one Unicorn Cotton Candy, a good bag, an activity sheet, and 250 E-Ticket vouchers for $35. It's only available for takeout or delivery.
When: Through April 24
Denny's
The deal: The Endless Breakfast promo is around for a couple of months with a plate that includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, and hashbrowns for $7.
When: Through June 21
Cousins Maine Lobster
The deal: The Tax Day Pack with two lobster tails, tenderloin filets, and more can be mailed right to your house. You can take 15% off through Tax Day with the code "TAXDAY15."
When: Through April 18
Somos
The deal: All of its meal kits, including the Cinco de Mayo Kit, will be half-off through Cinco de Mayo.
When: Through May 5
Alcohol Deals on Tax Day
STK Steakhouse
The deal: All of its signature cocktails, like the Strawberry Cobbler Martini, can be snagged for $10.40. That's not low-cost necessarily, but those cocktails are usually upwards of $20.
When: April 18
Chili's
The deal: The Marg of the Month at Chili's is the Straw-Eddy 'Rita. For $5, you can grab one with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, strawberry puree, and sour.
When: Through April 30
Other Tax Day Perks
Planet Fitness
The deal: Everyone can enjoy a free workout and access to the HydroMassage. Just use this coupon.
When: April 15-18
