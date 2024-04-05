You Can Still Get to the Eras Tour in Europe for Less Than $500

Listen up Swifties! While getting tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert has historically been pretty difficult, seeing her in concert for the European leg of the Eras Tour is not only still possible, it can be relatively affordable as well.

Even this late in the game, there are still flights that you can find to Eras tour locations during her concert dates for less than $500. Thanks to the experts over at Going (FKA Scott's Cheap Flights), we've got insight on the five cheapest destinations to see the Eras tour this summer. That means you can head to Europe for some Midnights and sightseeing, without completely going into debt for the experience.

We've broken this information down into the cheapest cities for roundtrip tickets, the cheapest cities for resale tickets, and the cheapest cities based on the average two days of spending.

The cheapest Eras tour stops based on the average of all the economy fares found for Going members in the past six months:

1. Gelsenkirchen/Düsseldorf, Germany (DUS): $474 roundtrip

2. Tie: Milan, Italy (MXP) and Paris, France (CDG): $496 roundtrip

3. Cardiff, Wales (CWL): $505 roundtrip

4. Warsaw, Poland (WAW): $507 roundtrip

5. Stockholm, Sweden (ARN): $510 roundtrip

The cheapest cities for Eras tour tickets in Europe:

1. Gelsenkirchen/Düsseldorf, Germany: $310

2. Madrid, Spain: $354

3. Stockholm, Sweden: $371

4. Hamburg, Germany: $372

5. Warsaw, Poland: $423

Least-expensive cities to visit among Eras tour stops in Europe, and the average cost for two days of visiting based on Going's analysis and the 2023 3-star traveler index.

1. Warsaw, Poland: $72

2. Gelsenkirchen/Düsseldorf, Germany: $115

3. Madrid, Spain: $129

4. Lisbon, Portugal: $130

5. Vienna, Austria: $137

The analysis, according to resident Going travel expert Katy Nastro, was based on which tour stops were among the cheapest to travel by plane to, which have the most affordable average hotel costs, and which stops currently have the lowest-priced resale tickets available on StubHub.

Overall, it looks like you'd be spending the least amount of money overall by heading to Gelsenkirchen, Germany—so get ready to eat lots of sausage and pretzels. According to Going, the most expensive city to visit for two days during the Eras tour is Zurich, Switzerland, followed by London, Amsterdam, Paris, Edinburgh, and Dublin.