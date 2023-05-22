If Your Hotel Is More Expensive This Summer, Taylor Swift Might Be to Blame

For Taylor Swift's third night performing in Philadelphia, my friends and I slowly waded into an incredibly crowded SEPTA train, packed in with hundreds of other people covered in glitter, sparkles, and bedazzled cowboy hats. As we tunneled towards Lincoln Financial Field, I wondered how Philadelphians not trying to get to the Eras Tour felt about having their subway system taken over by a group of people who left a cloud of perfume, sparkles, and dads in their wake.

But it wasn't just Philadelphia's public transportation that felt the influx of Taylor Nation. All over the country, wherever Taylor and her weekend takeover go, so do her fans. And the resulting demand for hotels is driving prices up for everyone. In Philadelphia, hotels booked up quickly downtown and beyond.

"It really filled up Center City, which also led to creating compression in Center City, which reached out to our hotels in University City, the airport area and the suburbs," Ed Grose, the executive director for the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association, told CBS Philadelphia.

Over in Boston, a similar impact has been noted, as out-of-town attendees book hotels in the city even as Swift’s concert is held about 30 miles away. It's no surprise that hotel prices are going up with such a massive number of out-of-towners traveling to see the singer wherever they could get tickets.

As one of the most in-demand musical acts touring this summer, it's not shocking that Swift's tour is having a huge impact on local economies. Live music has a powerful symbiotic relationship with nearby hotels, restaurants, and more.

"Beyond its important cultural contributions, the concert and live entertainment industry generates massive economic upside, supporting the livelihoods of nearly a million people in the US and sustaining public services with nearly $18 billion in taxes generated in 2019," said Adam Sacks, president of tourism economics, an Oxford Economics company, in a statement in 2021. "The US needs a flourishing concert and live entertainment industry to achieve full economic recovery."