Taylor Swift Fans Have Crashed Yet Another Ticketmaster Website
The Swifties are headed to France.
Three things are certain in this life: Death, taxes, and Swifties crashing the Ticketmaster website whenever a new leg of the Eras Tour launches. It happened at the kickoff of her North American tour, and yet again as the pop star launched the European leg of her tour. On the morning of July 11, Ticketmaster suspended the sale of tickets for her four Paris dates—which are scheduled for May 2024. Based on the level of demand, it sure seems like Bey isn't the only artists whose fans are willing to cross an ocean to see them perform.
In a tweet, the French arm of the ticketing platform shared the following message roughly 15 minutes into the start of the sale of the tickets: "Some of you may be having issues with the site this morning—we are working on it and will let you know."
Within the hour, Ticketmaster announced it was suspending the 9 am and 11 am ticket sales, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Ticket sales were also suspended for Swift's shows in Lyon, scheduled for early June 2024. In other parts of Europe, ticket sales were still listed successfully, so this seems to be an issue specifically for the French dates. In a later tweet, the French arm of Ticketmaster announced that a new date and time for ticket sales will be announced soon.
If you are one of Taylor's American fans looking to attend one of 17 European shows next year, and you are able to score tickets (perhaps not in France), Skyscanner has some advice on how to turn your cross-continental concert journey into a full-blown vacation. You can explore flights now to save a ton of money on your flight—the average roundtrip flight from the US to Milan in July 2024 currently costs $336.
If you haven't yet narrowed in on which city you want to see Swift in, Skyscanner recommends keeping your options open to help find the cheapest airfare. "Travelers can set up Price Alerts to their favorite places and let Skyscanner do all the hard work—we'll email you every time a price drops. We recommend setting up alerts for a few different European cities on the Eras tour," a Skyscanner rep shared with Thrillist.
Just make sure to book hotels in advance as well—during the North American tour, hotel rooms sometimes tripled in price in cities during weekends when her tour was passing through town.