Taylor Swift Fans Have Crashed Yet Another Ticketmaster Website

Three things are certain in this life: Death, taxes, and Swifties crashing the Ticketmaster website whenever a new leg of the Eras Tour launches. It happened at the kickoff of her North American tour, and yet again as the pop star launched the European leg of her tour. On the morning of July 11, Ticketmaster suspended the sale of tickets for her four Paris dates—which are scheduled for May 2024. Based on the level of demand, it sure seems like Bey isn't the only artists whose fans are willing to cross an ocean to see them perform.

In a tweet, the French arm of the ticketing platform shared the following message roughly 15 minutes into the start of the sale of the tickets: "Some of you may be having issues with the site this morning—we are working on it and will let you know."

Within the hour, Ticketmaster announced it was suspending the 9 am and 11 am ticket sales, according to The Hollywood Reporter.