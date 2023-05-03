A New Taylor Swift Museum Exhibit Is Coming to NYC This Month

New Yorkers going through their T-Swift era, you might want to jump aboard the ultimate inspiration train.

The Museum of Arts and Design is launching a costume exhibit featuring (you guessed it) all the most iconic eras of the queen of the Swifties herself, Taylor Swift. The show, dubbed "Taylor Swift: Storyteller," is set to open its doors on May 20, which is the same day the much-anticipated Eras Tour is descending upon the Tri-State area.

Featuring a selection of iconic looks and dresses, the exhibit will bring visitors on a fashion journey across Swift's career. Once inside, you can expect to marvel in real life at some of the singer's most loved and popular fits, including the iconic red wedding dress and bellhop uniform from the video of "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" as well as her epic couture concert ensembles.

For the joy of fans, dresses and outfits won't be the only Swiftie items on display. The exhibit will also include many props used by the artist during her concerts and video shoots, as well as her jewelry. Plus, you'll be able to see those in action too, as projections of music videos will be played throughout the exhibition space.

"Taylor Swift: Storyteller" also serves as an educational tool. Through the lens of the iconic artist and her outfit choices, visitors get to explore Swift's attempts to address important issues revolving around imagery, gender norms, and archetypes that female musicians have to face in the industry.

"At MAD, fashion and the decorative have long been valued as a critical visual language and no one speaks that language quite like Taylor Swift," Alexandra Schwartz, the museum's curator of modern and contemporary art, craft, and design, said in a statement. "Whether dressed down in a flannel shirt and untamed hair or literally dazzling her audiences in head-to-toe Swarovski crystals, Taylor gives greater meaning to the palettes, textures, and depths of feeling expressed in her songwriting."

Through the exhibit, Swift brings her fans into her world in an interactive approach, too. In addition to viewing the displayed items and props, visitors will get the chance to participate in a series of public programs and events that are inspired by the singer's passionate fan base, including karaoke sing-alongs. And if you want to bring home a slice of the experience, you'll be able to do that through a curated selection of Swift's merchandise.

"Taylor Swift: Storyteller" will be on display through September 4, and tickets are available for $25 each. Ticketholders will have access to every other MAD exhibit on view, too. For more information, you can visit this website.