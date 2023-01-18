A Taylor Swift-Themed 'Breakup Bar' Is Opening Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Bucket Listers—aka the same folks behind the newly-opened Golden Girls diner in NYC and the Blockbuster video store-themed pop-up bar in LA —are opening a Taylor Swift-themed breakup bar so you can celebrate February 14 by bashing your exes over a soundtrack of her best hits, Food & Wine reports.

We've all been there— sobbing over an ex on Valentine's Day while double-fisting a pint of Ben & Jerry's and a bottle of Cabernet. Taylor Swift plays dramatically in the background. You know the drill.

The pop-up is called Bad Blood and will run from January 27 to February 26 in Chicago. And while Taylor Swift herself will not be present, drink enough and maybe the cardboard cutout will look convincing enough. Your $20 ticket ensures a freebie welcome drink upon arrival. Start with that.

"Whether you want to sing about your lover, those who were never yours, those you're never getting back together with, or those who still have your scarf, this is the perfect place for you," the event website reads. The pop-up also features themed cocktails, on-site tarot card readings, and photo-ops. You can even spin "the Shake It Off Wheel of Cocktails" for your drink of choice.