What Would a Taylor Swift Theme Park Look Like? Someone Used AI to Find Out

Swifties across the globe will wish this was reality.

One AI-savvy TikTok user recently posted a video gallery of one of their latest projects, which involved Taylor Swift herself. In a TikTok that has so far received almost 500,000 views, the artist shared AI-created mockups of a theme park fully inspired by Swift herself. You can check it out right here.

"I asked AI to create a Taylor Swift theme park," reads the first slide's overtext while Swift's "Bejeweled" is playing in the background. A carousel of theme park attractions and locations follows, displaying gorgeous images inspired by the singer's top hits.

A beautiful Love Story Castle is followed by a snapshot of a cozy fairy-like restaurant, dubbed Enchanted Eats, while Folklore Feast, instead, flaunts a majestic mountain vibe, with wooden decor and candle lighting. Within the world of actual theme park rides, instead, the Lover's Leap Coaster features a gorgeous heart-shaped pink track, while the Reputation Racer Coaster presents a darker, more intimidating vibe.

TikTok Swifties are already all-in on the project. "I will invest in this immediately," reads one comment. Others are already taking the pilot seat and suggesting new features. "No but she could literally have a 'land' for each era in the park," said one user. "This would be amazing." One user, instead, playfully drew a connection between an already-existing theme park and Taylor's. "Dollywood (Taylor's Version)," they commented.

Of course, this is all just a viral TikTok and one of any Swiftie's wildest dreams, for now.