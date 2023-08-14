What Would a Taylor Swift Theme Park Look Like? Someone Used AI to Find Out
Every attraction at this hypothetical park is inspired by one of the singer's top hits.
Swifties across the globe will wish this was reality.
One AI-savvy TikTok user recently posted a video gallery of one of their latest projects, which involved Taylor Swift herself. In a TikTok that has so far received almost 500,000 views, the artist shared AI-created mockups of a theme park fully inspired by Swift herself. You can check it out right here.
"I asked AI to create a Taylor Swift theme park," reads the first slide's overtext while Swift's "Bejeweled" is playing in the background. A carousel of theme park attractions and locations follows, displaying gorgeous images inspired by the singer's top hits.
A beautiful Love Story Castle is followed by a snapshot of a cozy fairy-like restaurant, dubbed Enchanted Eats, while Folklore Feast, instead, flaunts a majestic mountain vibe, with wooden decor and candle lighting. Within the world of actual theme park rides, instead, the Lover's Leap Coaster features a gorgeous heart-shaped pink track, while the Reputation Racer Coaster presents a darker, more intimidating vibe.
TikTok Swifties are already all-in on the project. "I will invest in this immediately," reads one comment. Others are already taking the pilot seat and suggesting new features. "No but she could literally have a 'land' for each era in the park," said one user. "This would be amazing." One user, instead, playfully drew a connection between an already-existing theme park and Taylor's. "Dollywood (Taylor's Version)," they commented.
Of course, this is all just a viral TikTok and one of any Swiftie's wildest dreams, for now.