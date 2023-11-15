You Can Now Book a Room on a Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise

Are you ready for it? A Taylor Swift-themed cruise, that is. For all the Swifties out there still chasing after the endorphin high that the Eras Tour and then the Eras Tour movie brought them, there's another way to immerse yourself in the Swiftverse in 2024. The travel agents at A Marvelous Mouse Travels have organized a sailing out of Miami that will offer a deluge of Swift-themed activities.

The cruise will be a four-night sailing from Miami to the Bahamas starting on October 21, 2024 and returning to Miami on October 24, 2024. Travel agents Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera, and Shelby Reyes are working with Royal Caribbean to host the event and want to make one thing very clear. As the event listing repeatedly states, the cruise is in no way officially affiliated with Taylor Swift; it is just inspired by the world-touring, NFL player-dating, global super star. The cruise will include the following events:

Welcome cocktail party

Friendship bracelet swapping

Themed dance party

Themed karaoke

Taylor trivia

Nightly Eras outfit themes



The two stops on the tour will be at Coco Cay, which is Royal Caribbean's private island located in Nassau, Bahamas. The third day will be a day at sea, before the ship returns to the Port of Miami on the fourth day.

The cost of the trip starts at $1,573 for a two-person interior guest room and goes up to $1,967 for an ocean view balcony. The middle-priced option, for a boardwalk view balcony at $1,851, is already sold out. Each booking requires a $100 deposit. Right now, that deposit will count towards a $100 onboard credit.

To learn more about the Taylor Swift-themed cruise and book tickets you can head to Travefy.com.