TCBY Is Offering Buy 1, Get 1 Froyo for National Frozen Yogurt Day

Is it too late for a New Year’s wish? Who cares: our New Year’s wish for you is that you are imbued with the confidence of TCBY, an acronym for “The Country’s Best Yogurt,” which is also, according to a press release, “the world's original and most iconic frozen yogurt brand.” Breathtaking.

In the event our wish alone is not enough to help you gin up that esteem, maybe some free frozen yogurt will do the trick. TCBY is the latest fro-yo purveyor to peddle a buy-one, get-one deal in honor of National Frozen Yogurt Day on February 6.

From 2-6 pm that Saturday, customers at participating locations can buy one chilly treat and get one of the same or cheaper for free. TCBY is also leaning into the Valentine’s Day aesthetic all February long with two heart-hued flavors: chocolate covered strawberry soft serve, and strawberries and cream hand-scooped soft serve.