TCBY Is Giving Moms Free Frozen Yogurt on Mother’s Day
The least you can do is go get your mom some free froyo.
Mother’s Day is around the corner. No, seriously. It’s days away and despite the countless ads about buying mom the perfect gift and reminders from moms everywhere, somewhere out there there’s a kid scrambling to put something together before May 9. We’ve all been there before—sorry, Mom. Well, fear not because TCBY has your back.
The frozen dessert purveyor is dishing up a special freebie deal perfect for mom this Mother’s Day. Moms who pop into their local TCBY on May 9 will get a free cup of froyo. The deal only covers the first six ounces though, so indulge wisely. No purchase is required to cash in on this deal. You mom’s probably been through a lot with you. The least you could do is treat her to some free froyo and maybe buy her a card or flowers too.
TCBY’s Mother’s Day deal is only good on Mother’s Day, so don’t wait. Hit up mom's favorite brunch spot and snag dessert for free at TCBY on the way home. Then maybe she’ll forgive you for waiting until the last second to come up with something this year.
