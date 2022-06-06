Tea Sold in 23 States May Be Contaminated with Hepatitis A & Is Being Recalled

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently linked organic strawberries to an outbreak of Hepatitis A. So, like with the ever-expanding peanut butter recall due to salmonella, there is now a separate recall linked to those contaminated strawberries.

Urban Remedy has announced a recall of its Urban Remedy Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose, sold in 12-ounce plastic bottles. The drink has the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A. Though, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the tea.

The company says it contracts Youngstown Grape Distributors "to co-manufacture this product." That company may have used the FreshKampo organic strawberries that are believed to be the source of the outbreak, per the FDA and CDC investigation.

The company says you should not drink this tea. If you have, it recommends you "consult your health care provider or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate."

The tea was sold at retail stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It was available from May 17 to May 29 in those stores. The FDA and Urban Remedy encourage anyone in possession of the drink to return it to the place of purchase for a refund.