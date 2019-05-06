Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Teacher Appreciation Day

Look, every story about Teacher Appreciation Day or Teacher Appreciation Week is going to espouse the same platitudes. It's a day for celebrating teachers, who are, generally, under-appreciated. But those platitudes shouldn't ring hollow. Teachers are great and they simply aren't given the credit they're due as politicians try to use schools, teachers, and teacher unions as pieces in a game of chess that ignores the tremendous value teachers provide.
So, today, of all days, show a little appreciation to the educators in your life. Restaurants across the country will be doing it by offering free and cheap grub to teachers and other school staff. Below you'll find deals from national chains like Chipotle, Buffalo Wild Wings, Bruegger's Bagels, McAlister's Deli, and many others.
Here's our running list of are the best food deals you can find on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 7. Head over here to see the best retail and travel deals available for teachers.
Free Food for Teacher Appreciation Day
Chipotle
The deal: The burrito purveyor is celebrating educators again this year with its annual Teacher Appreciation Day buy-one-get-one free deal. Teachers of all levels -- from preschool to university -- with a valid school ID who buy a burrito, burrito bowl, order of tacos, or salad will get another one for free once school's out for the day.
When: May 7 from 3pm to close
Überrito
The deal: Teachers, faculty, and staff with an ID can pick up a free burrito, bowl, or salad. (That excludes tax and tip.) You can only get the deal in-store.
When: May 7
Cicis Pizza
The deal: Teachers with a valid ID and this coupon get a free adult buffet. Thanks for putting up with us when we were crappy kids.
When: May 7
McAlister's Deli
The deal: Teachers can flash a school ID to get hooked up with a free sweet tea all week long.
When: May 6-10
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: Teachers with a valid school ID can start their morning with a free medium drip or iced coffee with any purchase.
When: May 6-10
Snuffer's
The deal: Teachers get a free appetizer with the purchase of an entrée when dining in. Though, the free appetizer has to be $6.79 or less and can't be Cheddar Fries.
When: May 6-10
Ziggi's Coffee
The deal: Educators can pick up a free 16-ounce coffee as a thank you for everything you do. The offer is valid at all Ziggi's locations.
When: May 8
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
The deal: Teachers who dine-in (and buy an entrée) will be appreciated with a free appetizer.
When: May 6-10
Slim Chickens
The deal: All day on Teacher Appreciation Day, students and teachers with a valid school ID can get 20% off their order. Everyone who orders with a school ID will also get hooked up with a free cookie. The deal is only valid on dine-in and drive-thru orders at participating locations.
When: May 7
Sonic
The deal: The fast-food chain is giving teachers and "everyone who appreciates them" a free Route 44 Drink or Slush when you order ahead through the Sonic app with the code "TEACHERS."
When: May 7-31
Chick-fil-A
The deal: Some Chick-fil-A locations across the country are offering free food -- including free chicken sandwiches -- for teachers who can show a valid teacher/faculty ID card. The deals appear to vary from restaurant to restaurant, so you should do your homework (hehe) and call your local restaurant before showing up to ask for the free grub.
When: May 7, hours may vary
Food Deals for Teacher Appreciation Day
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: All teachers, faculty, and staff will get 20% off when they dine-in during Teacher Appreciation Week.
When: May 6-10
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Teachers in all 42 markets with a restaurant get 15% off their order.
When: May 6-10
Eatzi's Market & Bakery
The deal: For Teacher Appreciation Week, Eatzi's locations in Texas will offer local educators and school staff 20% off their entire purchase.
When: May 6-10
Metro Diner
The deal: Teachers and school faculty members get 20% off their check all week long.
When: May 6-10
Scooter's Coffee
The deal: All teachers and nurses get half-off any drink.
When: May 6
Cotton Patch Cafe
The deal: Teachers with an ID will get 20% off their order.
When: May 6-10
Applebee's
The deal: Every day in May, Applebee's is offering $1 margaritas.
When: Through May 31
Jersey Mike's
The deal: Get free chips and a drink with any order.
When: May 9-12
Giordano's
The deal: Take 20% off any dine-in or online orders in honor of teachers and nurses.
When: May 6-9
Home Run Inn
The deal: Take 20% off your check for National Nurses Week and Teacher Appreciation Week.
When: May 6-10
Dairy Queen
The deal: Take $2 off any mobile app purchase of at least $10.
When: May 6-12
Atlas Coffee Club
The deal: It's not specifically for teachers, but it's a solid discount. The subscription coffee club has special packages put together for Mother's Day that could get you as much as $50 off an order.
When: Through May 12
Other Food Deals on Teacher Appreciation Day
Noodles & Company
The deal: For every $25 gift card purchased, you'll get a free $5 gift card. The cards can be purchased in-store or online.
When: April 24 - June 30
Bahama Breeze
The deal: The month-long Cinco de Mayo celebration is still going and teachers are welcome to partake. Get a $5 classic margarita or a $10 create-your-own premium tequila or rum flight.
When: Through May 31
Islands
The deal: Just like with Bahama Breeze, everyone is getting $2 off the House Rocks, Frozen, Strawberry, or Mangorita Margarita every day this month.
When: May 1-31
