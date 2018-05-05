Everywhere You Can Get Free Food for Teacher Appreciation Day

There have been many recent reminders that we have been taking teachers for granted. Successful strikes in West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Arizona have made that abundantly clear.
Though Teacher Appreciation Day should be more than once a year and should involve more than the gift of an apple, that one day a year arrives on Tuesday, May 8. It's the perfect occasion to send a note to the educator who made a difference in your life. Maybe you could even take them out for a meal.
If you're a teacher, you can take matters into your own hands. Loads of major restaurant chains are showing their appreciation through free and cheap food. So, go get yourself a free lunch. It'll make the second half of the day a little easier to manage.
Here's our running list of the best deals for teachers:
Free food for Teacher Appreciation Day
Chick-fil-A
The deal: Bring in your teacher ID to select Chick-fil-A restaurants and get a free sandwich. That's it. A real thank you! Just be sure to call ahead and make sure your local chicken hub is participating.
When: May 8
Chipotle
The deal: Teachers can get in on a buy-one-get-one-free burrito deal from Chipotle. It's only available in-store.
When: May 8
Cici's Pizza
The deal: Teachers with a valid school ID can get a free buffet with this coupon.
When: May 8
World of Beer
The deal: Bring your school ID and World of Beer will hook you up with a Sam Adams or an Angry Orchard Cider, which is one of the brands making rosé cider for the summer. If you don't want a free beer, they'll take $5 off your check.
When: May 8
Uberrito
The deal: The Texas chain is giving teachers, faculty, and school staff a free burrito, bowl, salad, or nachos if they bring in a valid school ID, according to Offers.com.
When: May 8
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: If you're picking up a sandwich or salad, teachers should be sure to get a free fountain drink or cookie with your order.
When: May 6 - May 12
Food deals for Teacher Appreciation Day
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: If you're planning on treating a staff of teachers, Bruegger's is offering 20% off catering all week. You can also snag a free egg sandwich with the purchase of a $25 gift card.
When: May 8
Applebee's
The deal: Applebee's is offering $2 Dos Equis every day in May because the school day always ends, eventually.
When: All of May
More Teacher Appreciation Day deals?
If you know of deals for Teacher Appreciation Day that we missed, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
