All the Perks and Freebies You Can Get for Teacher Appreciation Week

Teachers are among that handful of professions in which people simply don't get enough love. They don't get enough compensation. They don't get enough credit for the important work they perform. They don't get enough credit for putting up with all the crap you probably did to them when you were a kid. (Yes, Ted, gluing Mr. McAvoy's drawers shut was funny, but it also drove him to stop at the liquor store on the way home from school.)
So, Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs from May 6-10, is a damn good thing. It's a week where you can show appreciation to teachers in your life, and businesses across the country offer freebies and discounts to teachers and other school staff members. These are some hard-earned perks for teachers who care a lot and even go so far as to buy supplies for their own classrooms.
Take a look below at some of the perks available for teachers, and go out of your way to thank a teacher this week. They've probably earned that and a little more.
Travel Deals for Teacher Appreciation Week
Sandals Resorts
The deal: Every day in May, Sandals is giving away a free trip to one of its resorts. You'll get a six-night, seven-day trip. This isn't just open to teachers. The offer is open to mothers, nurses, teachers, or members of the military. Get all the details here.
When: May 1-31
CheapCaribbean.com
The deal: From May 6-10, Cheap Caribbean will be handing out 50 free round-trip flights to Mexico. This is only available for teachers. Get the details on how to enter here.
When: Enter from May 6-10
Food Deals for Teacher Appreciation Week
McAlister's Deli
The deal: Teachers can flash their school ID to get hooked up with a free sweet tea all week long.
When: May 6-10
Eatzi's Market & Bakery
The deal: For Teacher Appreciation Week, Eatzi's locations in Texas will offer local educators and school staff 20% off their entire purchase.
When: May 6-10
Wendy's
The deal: Order through DoorDash's mobile app and you can get a free small Frosty with the purchase of any Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo. Just use the code "HOUSEWENDYS." (It's a Game of Thrones reference, kind of, because this deal is only available on Sundays.)
When: Sundays from April 14 through May 19
7-Eleven
The deal: In a Pokémon-related promotion, 7-Eleven has $1 small coffees, medium cold brews, and medium Slurpees.
When: Through May 21
Other Food Deals During Teacher Appreciation Week
Carl's Jr.
The deal: Sign up for the Carl's Jr. promo club, and you're going to get a free small order of fries and a small beverage.
When: Ongoing
PintPass
The deal: This app asks you to answer a couple questions about brewery taprooms when you stop by for a beer. In exchange for your time, they're buying you a round. Get all the details on grabbing free beers through PintPass here.
When: Ongoing
Arby's
The deal: Sign up for Arby's email newsletter and start with a coupon for a free roast beef sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: When you download the Baskin-Robbins app for the first time, you get a free regular-sized scoop as an in-app offer.
When: Ongoing
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: You get how this goes now. Sign up for their Inner Circle club, and new members get a coupon for a free bagel with cream cheese.
When: Ongoing
Einstein Bros. Bagels
The deal: Find a similar deal here. Sign up for the Shmear Society and grab a free bagel.
When: Ongoing
Baja Fresh
The deal: Join the restaurant's Club Baja membership program, and you'll get an offer for a totally free taco, valid for one chicken, carnitas Baja, or Americano taco.
When: Ongoing
Quiznos
The deal: Sign up for the Toasty Points loyalty app and get rewarded with a free 4-inch sub with any purchase.
When: Ongoing
Del Taco
The deal: Sign up for Del Taco's Raving Fan eClub and get two free grilled chicken tacos or Del Tacos for signing up. If you download the Del App, you can also land another pair of free Del Tacos.
When: Ongoing
Wingstop
The deal: Get a free order of fries when you sign up for "The Club."
When: Ongoing
Bojangles
The deal: Sign up for the E-Club, and you'll get a coupon for a half-gallon of Legendary Iced Tea with any purchase. You'll also get a coupon for a free Bo-Berry Biscuit with any purchase on your birthday.
When: Ongoing
MOOYAH
The deal: A free order of personal fries are headed your way if you sign up for MOOYAH Rewards.
When: Ongoing
Cold Stone Creamery
The deal: If you're new to My Cold Stone Club Rewards you'll get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon on Creations.
When: Ongoing
Mimi's Cafe
The deal: Sign up for the e-club, and you get a free two-pack of croissants or muffins because breakfast is the most important meal of the day.
When: Ongoing
El Pollo Loco
The deal: If you sign up for Loco Rewards you'll bag a free pollo bowl.
When: Ongoing
Red Cow
The deal: Join the Minneapolis-based chain's e-club and you'll get a coupon in your inbox for $10 your bill next time you dine-in.
When: Ongoing
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Sign up for the Beach Club and you're getting a free taco to say cheers to your new friendship.
When: Ongoing
Wetzel's Pretzels
The deal: Download the Wetzel's Pretzels app, and you'll be gifted a free pretzel item from the pretzel shop. You'll also get a freebie on your birthday. Happy early birthday!
When: Ongoing
BJ's Brewhouse
The deal: Join the Premier Rewards Plus program, and they'll hook you up with a free Pizookie. (That's a deep-dish-inspired cookie if it wasn't immediately clear from the weird portmanteau.) Bonus: You'll get another free Pizookie on your birthday.
When: Ongoing
Black Angus Steakhouse
The deal: Join the restaurant's Prime Club, and you'll automatically get a free dessert. (You also get a free steak dinner on your first birthday after joining the club.)
When: Ongoing
Maggie Moo's and Marble Slab Creamery
The deal: Sign up for the rewards program -- Slab Happy Rewards -- and a free ice cream is headed straight for your mouth.
When: Ongoing
Corner Bakery
The deal: Get a free sweet when you sign up for Corner Bakery's e-club, which is basically just the email newsletter.
When: Ongoing
Papa Murphy's
The deal: Sign up for the take-and-bake chain's email offers, and you'll get a code for 25% off your next online order of $20 or more.
When: Ongoing
Bonefish Grill
The deal: Become a Bonefish Grill Insider (that's their rewards program), and you'll get 50% off your meal on every fourth visit.
When: Ongoing
