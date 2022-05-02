Everywhere Teachers Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Teacher Appreciation Week

Photo by Cole Saladino for Thrillist

It’s not easy to be a teacher. It wouldn’t be easy even if there weren’t outside forces making it exceptionally hard. Overbearing parents. Foundations with deep pockets vilifying teacher unions. School boards making life unnecessarily hard. Lawmakers imposing a political agenda. Budget cuts (which lead to things like underpaid teachers buying their own supplies for students). Oh yeah, and a pandemic. It’s a tough job, and though we love to say we appreciate teachers, most certainly deserve more of that appreciation. So, we have Teacher Appreciation Week every May. It’s a week where students make cards, parents are on the best behavior, and restaurants and companies across the country serve up deals honoring the nation’s hard-working teachers. We’ve done the homework and pulled together some of the best offers for teachers taking place over the next week. Here are all the places teachers will find deals during Tacher Appreciation Week.

Free Food for Teachers Barnes & Noble

The deal: Flash your school ID to get a free cup of hot or iced coffee or tea.

When: May 3 Zaxby's

The deal: Nurses and teachers can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Boneless Wings Meals.

When: May 3 Tijuana Flats

The deal: With a purchase of at least $2.79, teachers can get a free entrée.

When: May 2

Photo courtesy of Zaxby's

Food Deals for Teachers Buffalo Wild Wings

The deal: Teachers and school staff can take 20% off any order. You'll need to show an ID to claim the discount.

When: May 2-6 Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

The deal: Teachers and school staff get 20% off their check.

When: May 3 PDQ

The deal: Take $1 off each boxed lunch when you purchase 10 or more through the PDQ catering portal.

When: May 1-15

Sales for Teachers Samsung

The deal: The Education Offers Program gives teachers up to 30% off laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more online.

When: Through May 6 Sleep Number

The deal: Sleep Number has a lot of deals going for people who deserve a little more appreciation. Members of the military, first responders, health care professionals, and educators can take 20% off select mattresses, bases, and bedding.

When: Through June 6 Crayola

The deal: Anyone can take 20% off gifts for teachers with the code "EDUCATORS."

When: Through May

Giveaways for Teachers Selina

The offer: Selina, a site that has unique places to stay around the world, is offering a pile of vacations for nurses. Two nurses will win a 30-night stay at any of more than 100 locations around the world. Eight will win a seven-night stay, and 10 others will win a two-night stay.

When: Enter by May 16 Laffy Taffy

The deal: Teachers across the country can grab a Tropical care package for free. It includes Laffy Taffy's newest flavors and a chance for a $5,000 tropical vacation. Teachers can enter themselves. Also, anyone else can enter a teacher.

When: May 2-6

Other Deals Available During Teacher Appreciation Week Wendy's

The deal: For National Foster Care Month, grab a free beverage in any size through the Wendy's app with an order. Each time this is done, Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper will donate to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption up to $500,000. It refreshes daily, so you can grab a free drink every day in May.

When: Through May 31 Wendy's

The deal: Use the Wendy's app to get buy-one-get-one-for-$1 Premium Burgers or chicken sandwiches.

When: Through May 31 KFC

The deal: Get a free KFC Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of at least $12 through the KFC mobile app.

When: Through June 5 Pizza Hut

The deal: Get a Tastemaker with three toppings for $10 right now.

When: Through June 12 Taco John's

The deal: Get five softshell beef tacos for $5.55. Use the Taco John's app, and you'll have to be part of the loyalty program.

When: May 1-5 Hungry Howie's

The deal: Get Howie Bread for a dollar with any online carryout order that hits the $15 minimum. Use the code "CINCO."

When: May 2-8 Fleming's Steakhouse

The deal: Spend $100 on a gift card, and Fleming's will pass along a bonus card worth $20.

When: Through June 19 Red Lobster

The deal: Spend $50 on a Red Lobster gift card to get a coupon for $10 off an order of at least $30.

When: Through June 26 Marco's Pizza

The deal: Take 25% off your first order after you download the Marco's Pizza app.

When: Ongoing Casa Verde

The deal: The ready-to-make meals will be 50% off with the code "CINCO50M."

When: May 3-5 Edible Arrangements

The deal: Purchase the Mother's Day Chocolate and Cheesecake Platter and you'll get 20% when you order for pickup. Use the code "PICKUP20."

When: Through May 6 7-Eleven

The deal: 7Rewards members can grab three of the shop's new Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and a coffee for $4.

When: Through May 24 Wendy's

The deal: Use the app to get a free small order of fries with any Biggie Bag purchase.

When: May 2-8 Auntie Anne’s

The deal: Get BOGO pretzel anything if you’re Pretzel Perks member.

When: May 6-8 Miller's Ale House

The deal: Get a free $10 gift card when you buy a $50 gift card. The bonus cards are valid from July 1 to August 31.

When: Through June 26