Everywhere Teachers Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Teacher Appreciation Week

Teachers Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Teacher Appreciation Week Teachers always deserve a little extra gratitude. Teacher Appreciation Week is your chance to offer it to them.

No one will deny that it has been a tough year. Everyone deserves a pat on the back. But every spring we have a week dedicated to appreciating teachers and educators across the country. They deserve it every year, and they really deserve it this year. It's easy to say that teachers what they do for the kids or the love of the job, but it's also a job. It's stressful. They're underpaid. They're often shelling out their own money to improve the classroom experience for students. So, we have Teacher Appreciation Week. During this week, restaurants and businesses across the country offer freebies and discounts to teachers of all stripes, offering a little comestible thanks that won't solve any challenges teachers face, but it's a reminder that their communities care about them and appreciate the job they're doing. Here are all the deals teachers, school workers, and other educators can take advantage of throughout Teacher Appreciation Week.

Food Deals for Teacher Appreciation Week Buffalo Wild Wings

The deal: Teachers and school staff can trim 20% off their order at participating sports bar locations all week.

When: May 3-7 Teachers and school staff can trim 20% off their order at participating sports bar locations all week.May 3-7 Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

The deal: All teachers and school staff get 20% off their entire check when showing their school ID.

When: May 4 Grimaldi's

The deal: Teachers and nurses get 15% off their order when they show an ID.

When: May 3-7 Huddle House

The deal: Educators can stop in for a free meal and drink (up to $10) on Teacher Appreciation Day. Just flash your school ID.

When: May 5 Curry Up Now

The deal: Teacher Tuesdays are going to hook teachers and school staff up with a free bowl or burrito at participating locations. Just show your school ID when ordering in-person.

When: Every Tuesday through May 25 Joella's Hot Chicken

The deal: Teachers and nurses can grab a free meal this week. You'll get set up with a meal that includes two Jumbo Tenders, a southern side, one Dippin' Sauce, and a drink. Just show an ID to prove you're a nurse or school staff.

When: May 6

