This Teacher Has a Special Handshake For Every Student and It's Fantastic

Fifth-grade teacher Barry White, Jr. has a unique handshake he does with every single one of his students. You read that right. Every single student. And some the handshakes are elaborate (except for the awesome student who just salutes him).

Mr. White, as he's known to his kids, is a teacher at Ashley Park PreK-8 School in Charlotte, North Carolina. The unique relationships he's cultivating with his students was recently highlighted by ABC News, who captured video of the students saying "good morning" to Mr. White.

“They know when they get to the front door we do our ‘good mornings,’ and then it’s time to go,” he told ABC News. “I’m always pumped up and then we start doing the moves and that brings them excitement and pumps them up for a high-energy class.”