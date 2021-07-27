Team USA's Creepy Face Masks are Dividing the Internet

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have given people plenty to talk about. From premature celebrations to cardboard beds to doppelgangers and even marriage proposals.

And while we thought that Team USA's air-conditioned jackets were unique, US athletes have been spotted wearing some pretty bizarre masks while on the sidelines. It appears that either Bane landed a spot on the team or whoever designed the masks was inspired by the Batman villain.

At least that's the theory floating around on Twitter right now. After spotting the masks, which aren't your run-of-the-mill disposable face masks, the site was flooded with comments about how unusual the protective gear was.

The masks resemble traditional KN95 masks in that they are white and somewhat circular in shape, but somehow their size and ridges give them something sinister.