Team USA's Creepy Face Masks are Dividing the Internet
Bane- or Hannibal Lecter-inspired, you decide.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have given people plenty to talk about. From premature celebrations to cardboard beds to doppelgangers and even marriage proposals.
And while we thought that Team USA's air-conditioned jackets were unique, US athletes have been spotted wearing some pretty bizarre masks while on the sidelines. It appears that either Bane landed a spot on the team or whoever designed the masks was inspired by the Batman villain.
At least that's the theory floating around on Twitter right now. After spotting the masks, which aren't your run-of-the-mill disposable face masks, the site was flooded with comments about how unusual the protective gear was.
The masks resemble traditional KN95 masks in that they are white and somewhat circular in shape, but somehow their size and ridges give them something sinister.
While most people thought the masks were serving Gotham vibes, others picked up something slightly different: Hannibal Lecter.
In truth, Nike created the masks for Team USA athletes, and the brand was apparently inspired by the Japanese tradition of origami, per the New York Times.
“The unique origami-inspired pleated design allows for optimal air flow and air volume within the lightweight, mesh mask,” a company statement said, according to the outlet. Called the Nike Venturer, the mask will be sold to non-Olympians soon—for $60.
Masks are required at all Olympic venues, both indoors and out, Reuters reports. Athletes may take them off to take pictures, but they have to be worn during medal ceremonies and while athletes are on the sidelines.
COVID-19 delayed the Olympics back in March 2020 and almost caused a last-minute cancellation as several athletes have contracted the virus within the Olympic Village, sparking concerns about transmission on a larger scale.
Looking like Bane or Hannibal Lecter might not be a compliment on most days, but if it means being safe—and maybe inadvertently intimidating the competition—it's worth it.