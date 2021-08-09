Here Are All the Olympic Medals Team USA Is Bringing Home from Tokyo

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are over. After more than two weeks of competition, the teams from around the world and the medals they racked up during the games are heading home. Team USA led the medal count throughout the Summer Olympics and is taking home more medals than any other country and more gold medals than any other country.

America brought home gold medals in each of the new sports that debuted in the 2020 games, including surfing, karate, and three-on-three basketball, according to NBC Sports. The US also dominated in swimming events and track and field, racking up more than 20 medals in both categories.

But that's just a few of many. In total, athletes competing for Team USA won 113 medals—39 gold, 41 silver, and 33 bronze. Only one other country—China—came close with 38 gold, 32 silver, and 18 bronze (88 total).

“The athletes of Team USA honored themselves, their communities, their families, and all of us with their excellent performances in Tokyo,” Rick Adams, USOPC chief of sport performance, said in a press release. “It’s the greatest honor of my career to serve as chef de mission here and I want to thank the athletes, coaches, National Governing Bodies and USOPC staff for coming together in truly complicated times. Tokyo 2020 was a great success for Team USA—in sport, in organization, and in mental and physical well-being, and will serve as a guide for us as we look ahead to Beijing and beyond.”

Here are all the medals America is leaving Tokyo with:

Baseball

Silver: Baseball — United States team

Basketball

Gold: Women's 3x3 — Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson and Jackie Young

Gold: Basketball — Men's team

Gold: Basketball — Women's team

Boxing

Silver: Men's featherweight — Duke Ragan

Silver: Men's lightweight — Keyshawn Davis

Silver: Men's super heavyweight — Richard Torrez Jr.

Bronze: Women's welterweight — Oshae Jones

Canoe/Kayak

Gold: Women's canoe 200-meter sprint — Nevin Harrison

Cycling

Gold: Women's omnium — Jennifer Valente

Silver: Women's BMX freestyle — Hannah Roberts

Bronze: Women's team pursuit — Megan Jastrab, Jennifer Valente, Chloe Dygert, Emma White and Lily Williams

Diving

Silver: Women's synchronized 10-meter platform — Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell

Silver: Men's synchronized 3-meter springboard — Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco

Bronze: Women's 3-meter springboard — Krysta Palmer

Equestrian

Silver: Team dressage — Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters, and Sabine Schut-Kery

Silver: Jumping team — United States team

Fencing

Gold: Women's individual foil — Lee Kiefer

Bronze: Men's foil team — Alex Massialas, Race Imboden and Gerek Meinhardt

Golf

Gold: Men's individual stroke play — Xander Schauffele

Gold: Women's individual stroke play — Nelly Korder

Gymnastics

Gold: Women's floor exercise — Jade Carey

Gold: Women's all-around — Suni Lee

Silver: Women's vault — Mykayla Skinner

Silver: Women's team finals — Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Grace McCallum

Bronze: Women's balance beam — Simone Biles

Bronze: Women's uneven bars — Suni Lee

Karate

Bronze: Men's kata — Ariel Torres

Shooting

Gold: Men's 10-meter air rifle — William Shaner

Gold: Men's skeet — Vincent Hancock

Gold: Women's skeet — Amber English

Silver: Mixed 10-meter air rifle — Mary Tucker and Luca Kozeniesky

Silver: Women's trap — Kayle Browning

Bronze: Mixed team trap — Madelynn Ann Bernau and Brian Burrow

Skateboarding

Bronze: Men's park — Cory Juneau

Bronze: Men's street — Jagger Eaton

Soccer

Bronze: Jane Campbell, Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Julie Ertz, Adrianna Franch, Tobin Heath, Lindsay Horan, Kasey Krueger, Rose Lavelle, Carli Lloyd, Catarina Macario, Kristie Mewis, Samantha Mewis, Alex Morgan, Alyssa Naeher, Kelley O'Hara, Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett, Lynn Williams

Softball

Silver: Softball — Monica Abbott, Ali Aguilar, Valeri Arioto, Ally Carda, Amanda Chidester, Rachel Garcia, Haylie McCleney, Michelle Moultrie, Dejah Mulipola, Aubree Munro, Bubba Nickles, Cat Osterman, Janie Reed, Delaney Spaulding, Kelsey Stewart

Sport Climbing

Silver: Men's combined — Nathaniel Coleman

Surfing

Gold: Women's — Carissa Moore

Swimming

Gold: Men's 4x100-meter medley relay — Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple, Joseph Armstrong, Andrew Wilson, Tom Shields, Blake Pieroni

Gold: Men's 1,500-meter freestyle — Bobby Finke

Gold: Men's 50-meter freestyle — Caeleb Dressel

Gold: Women's 800-meter freestyle — Katie Ledecky

Gold: Men's 100-meter butterfly — Caeleb Dressel

Gold: Men's 100-meter freestyle — Caeleb Dressel

Gold: Men's 800-meter freestyle — Bobby Finke

Gold: 4x100-meter relay — Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker, Zach Apple and Brooks Curry

Gold: Men's 400-meter individual medley — Chase Kalisz

Gold: Women's 100-meter breaststroke — Lydia Jacoby

Gold: Women's 1,500-meter freestyle — Katie Ledecky

Silver: Women's 4x100-meter medley relay — Regan Smith, Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske, Abbey Weitzeil, Rhyan White, Lilly King, Claire Curzan, Erika Brown

Silver: Men's 200-meter backstroke — Ryan Murphy

Silver: Women's 200-meter breaststroke — Lilly King

Silver: Women's 4x200-meter relay — Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Paige Madden, Katie McLaughlin, Arabella Sims, Brooke Forde

Silver: Women's 200-meter butterfly — Regan Smith

Silver: Men's 400-meter individual medley — Jay Litherland

Silver: Women's 400-meter freestyle — Katie Ledecky

Silver: Women's 400-meter individual medley — Emma Weyant

Silver: Women's 1,500-meter freestyle — Erica Sullivan

Silver: Women's 200-meter individual medley — Alex Walsh

Bronze: Women's 200-meter breaststroke — Annie Lazor

Bronze: Women's 200-meter butterfly — Hali Flickinger

Bronze: Men's 100-meter backstroke — Ryan Murphy

Bronze: Men's 400-meter freestyle — Kieran Smith

Bronze: Women's 100-meter backstroke — Regan Smith

Bronze: Women's 100-meter breaststroke — Lilly King

Bronze: Women's 400-meter individual medley — Hali Flickinger

Bronze: Women's 400-meter freestyle relay — Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil, Simone Manuel, Natalie Hinds, Olivia Smoliga, Catie DeLoof, and Allison Schmitt

Bronze: Women's 200-meter individual medley — Kate Douglass

Taekwondo

Gold: Women's 57kg class — Anastasija Zolotic

Track and Field

Gold: Men's shot put — Ryan Crouser

Gold: Women's 400-meter hurdles — Sydney McLaughlin

Gold: Women's 800 meters — Athing Mu

Gold: Women's discus — Valarie Allman

Gold: Women's pole vault — Katie Nageotte

Gold: Men's 4x400 relay — Men's team

Gold: Women's 4x400 relay — Women's team

Silver: Men's shot put — Joe Kovacs

Silver: Men's 110-meter hurdles — Grant Holloway

Silver: Women's 400-meter hurdles — Dalilah Muhammad

Silver: Men's 400-meter hurdles — Rai Benjamin

Silver: Women's long jump — Brittney Reese

Silver: Women's 100-meter hurdles — Kendra Harrison

Silver: Women's shot put — Raven Saunders

Silver: Men's 100 meters — Fred Kerley

Silver: Men's pole vault — Christopher Nilsen

Silver: Women's 3,000-meter steeplechase — Courtney Frerichs

Silver: Men's 200 meters — Kenneth Bednarek

Silver: Women's 4x100 relay — Javianna Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Pradnini, Gabrielle Thomas, English Gardner, and Aleia Hobbs

Bronze: Women's 200 meters — Gabrielle Thomas

Bronze: Women's 800 meters — Raevyn Rogers

Bronze: 4x400 mixed relay — Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney, Vernon Norwood, Lynna Irby, Taylor Manson, Bryce Deadmon, Elija Godwin

Bronze: Men's 200 meters — Noah Lyles

Bronze: Women's 400 meters — Allyson Felix

Bronze: Men's 5,000-meters — Paul Chelimo

Bronze: Women's marathon — Molly Seidel

Triathlon

Silver: Mixed relay — Katie Zaferes, Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb, Morgan Pearson

Bronze: Women's Individual — Katie Zaferes

Volleyball

Gold: Women's beach volleyball — Alix Klineman, April Ross

Gold: Volleyball — Women's team

Water Polo

Gold: Women's Water Polo — Women's team

Weightlifting

Silver: Women's 76kg — Katie Nye

Bronze: Women's +87kg — Sarah Robles

Wrestling