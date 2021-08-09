Here Are All the Olympic Medals Team USA Is Bringing Home from Tokyo
The United States led the competition in medals in the final days of the Tokyo 2020 Games.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are over. After more than two weeks of competition, the teams from around the world and the medals they racked up during the games are heading home. Team USA led the medal count throughout the Summer Olympics and is taking home more medals than any other country and more gold medals than any other country.
America brought home gold medals in each of the new sports that debuted in the 2020 games, including surfing, karate, and three-on-three basketball, according to NBC Sports. The US also dominated in swimming events and track and field, racking up more than 20 medals in both categories.
But that's just a few of many. In total, athletes competing for Team USA won 113 medals—39 gold, 41 silver, and 33 bronze. Only one other country—China—came close with 38 gold, 32 silver, and 18 bronze (88 total).
“The athletes of Team USA honored themselves, their communities, their families, and all of us with their excellent performances in Tokyo,” Rick Adams, USOPC chief of sport performance, said in a press release. “It’s the greatest honor of my career to serve as chef de mission here and I want to thank the athletes, coaches, National Governing Bodies and USOPC staff for coming together in truly complicated times. Tokyo 2020 was a great success for Team USA—in sport, in organization, and in mental and physical well-being, and will serve as a guide for us as we look ahead to Beijing and beyond.”
Here are all the medals America is leaving Tokyo with:
Baseball
- Silver: Baseball — United States team
Basketball
- Gold: Women's 3x3 — Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson and Jackie Young
- Gold: Basketball — Men's team
- Gold: Basketball — Women's team
Boxing
- Silver: Men's featherweight — Duke Ragan
- Silver: Men's lightweight — Keyshawn Davis
- Silver: Men's super heavyweight — Richard Torrez Jr.
- Bronze: Women's welterweight — Oshae Jones
Canoe/Kayak
- Gold: Women's canoe 200-meter sprint — Nevin Harrison
Cycling
- Gold: Women's omnium — Jennifer Valente
- Silver: Women's BMX freestyle — Hannah Roberts
- Bronze: Women's team pursuit — Megan Jastrab, Jennifer Valente, Chloe Dygert, Emma White and Lily Williams
Diving
- Silver: Women's synchronized 10-meter platform — Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell
- Silver: Men's synchronized 3-meter springboard — Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco
- Bronze: Women's 3-meter springboard — Krysta Palmer
Equestrian
- Silver: Team dressage — Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters, and Sabine Schut-Kery
- Silver: Jumping team — United States team
Fencing
- Gold: Women's individual foil — Lee Kiefer
- Bronze: Men's foil team — Alex Massialas, Race Imboden and Gerek Meinhardt
Golf
- Gold: Men's individual stroke play — Xander Schauffele
- Gold: Women's individual stroke play — Nelly Korder
Gymnastics
- Gold: Women's floor exercise — Jade Carey
- Gold: Women's all-around — Suni Lee
- Silver: Women's vault — Mykayla Skinner
- Silver: Women's team finals — Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Grace McCallum
- Bronze: Women's balance beam — Simone Biles
- Bronze: Women's uneven bars — Suni Lee
Karate
- Bronze: Men's kata — Ariel Torres
Shooting
- Gold: Men's 10-meter air rifle — William Shaner
- Gold: Men's skeet — Vincent Hancock
- Gold: Women's skeet — Amber English
- Silver: Mixed 10-meter air rifle — Mary Tucker and Luca Kozeniesky
- Silver: Women's trap — Kayle Browning
- Bronze: Mixed team trap — Madelynn Ann Bernau and Brian Burrow
Skateboarding
- Bronze: Men's park — Cory Juneau
- Bronze: Men's street — Jagger Eaton
Soccer
- Bronze: Jane Campbell, Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Julie Ertz, Adrianna Franch, Tobin Heath, Lindsay Horan, Kasey Krueger, Rose Lavelle, Carli Lloyd, Catarina Macario, Kristie Mewis, Samantha Mewis, Alex Morgan, Alyssa Naeher, Kelley O'Hara, Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett, Lynn Williams
Softball
- Silver: Softball — Monica Abbott, Ali Aguilar, Valeri Arioto, Ally Carda, Amanda Chidester, Rachel Garcia, Haylie McCleney, Michelle Moultrie, Dejah Mulipola, Aubree Munro, Bubba Nickles, Cat Osterman, Janie Reed, Delaney Spaulding, Kelsey Stewart
Sport Climbing
- Silver: Men's combined — Nathaniel Coleman
Surfing
- Gold: Women's — Carissa Moore
Swimming
- Gold: Men's 4x100-meter medley relay — Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple, Joseph Armstrong, Andrew Wilson, Tom Shields, Blake Pieroni
- Gold: Men's 1,500-meter freestyle — Bobby Finke
- Gold: Men's 50-meter freestyle — Caeleb Dressel
- Gold: Women's 800-meter freestyle — Katie Ledecky
- Gold: Men's 100-meter butterfly — Caeleb Dressel
- Gold: Men's 100-meter freestyle — Caeleb Dressel
- Gold: Men's 800-meter freestyle — Bobby Finke
- Gold: 4x100-meter relay — Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker, Zach Apple and Brooks Curry
- Gold: Men's 400-meter individual medley — Chase Kalisz
- Gold: Women's 100-meter breaststroke — Lydia Jacoby
- Gold: Women's 1,500-meter freestyle — Katie Ledecky
- Silver: Women's 4x100-meter medley relay — Regan Smith, Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske, Abbey Weitzeil, Rhyan White, Lilly King, Claire Curzan, Erika Brown
- Silver: Men's 200-meter backstroke — Ryan Murphy
- Silver: Women's 200-meter breaststroke — Lilly King
- Silver: Women's 4x200-meter relay — Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Paige Madden, Katie McLaughlin, Arabella Sims, Brooke Forde
- Silver: Women's 200-meter butterfly — Regan Smith
- Silver: Men's 400-meter individual medley — Jay Litherland
- Silver: Women's 400-meter freestyle — Katie Ledecky
- Silver: Women's 400-meter individual medley — Emma Weyant
- Silver: Women's 1,500-meter freestyle — Erica Sullivan
- Silver: Women's 200-meter individual medley — Alex Walsh
- Bronze: Women's 200-meter breaststroke — Annie Lazor
- Bronze: Women's 200-meter butterfly — Hali Flickinger
- Bronze: Men's 100-meter backstroke — Ryan Murphy
- Bronze: Men's 400-meter freestyle — Kieran Smith
- Bronze: Women's 100-meter backstroke — Regan Smith
- Bronze: Women's 100-meter breaststroke — Lilly King
- Bronze: Women's 400-meter individual medley — Hali Flickinger
- Bronze: Women's 400-meter freestyle relay — Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil, Simone Manuel, Natalie Hinds, Olivia Smoliga, Catie DeLoof, and Allison Schmitt
- Bronze: Women's 200-meter individual medley — Kate Douglass
Taekwondo
- Gold: Women's 57kg class — Anastasija Zolotic
Track and Field
- Gold: Men's shot put — Ryan Crouser
- Gold: Women's 400-meter hurdles — Sydney McLaughlin
- Gold: Women's 800 meters — Athing Mu
- Gold: Women's discus — Valarie Allman
- Gold: Women's pole vault — Katie Nageotte
- Gold: Men's 4x400 relay — Men's team
- Gold: Women's 4x400 relay — Women's team
- Silver: Men's shot put — Joe Kovacs
- Silver: Men's 110-meter hurdles — Grant Holloway
- Silver: Women's 400-meter hurdles — Dalilah Muhammad
- Silver: Men's 400-meter hurdles — Rai Benjamin
- Silver: Women's long jump — Brittney Reese
- Silver: Women's 100-meter hurdles — Kendra Harrison
- Silver: Women's shot put — Raven Saunders
- Silver: Men's 100 meters — Fred Kerley
- Silver: Men's pole vault — Christopher Nilsen
- Silver: Women's 3,000-meter steeplechase — Courtney Frerichs
- Silver: Men's 200 meters — Kenneth Bednarek
- Silver: Women's 4x100 relay — Javianna Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Pradnini, Gabrielle Thomas, English Gardner, and Aleia Hobbs
- Bronze: Women's 200 meters — Gabrielle Thomas
- Bronze: Women's 800 meters — Raevyn Rogers
- Bronze: 4x400 mixed relay — Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney, Vernon Norwood, Lynna Irby, Taylor Manson, Bryce Deadmon, Elija Godwin
- Bronze: Men's 200 meters — Noah Lyles
- Bronze: Women's 400 meters — Allyson Felix
- Bronze: Men's 5,000-meters — Paul Chelimo
- Bronze: Women's marathon — Molly Seidel
Triathlon
- Silver: Mixed relay — Katie Zaferes, Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb, Morgan Pearson
- Bronze: Women's Individual — Katie Zaferes
Volleyball
- Gold: Women's beach volleyball — Alix Klineman, April Ross
- Gold: Volleyball — Women's team
Water Polo
- Gold: Women's Water Polo — Women's team
Weightlifting
- Silver: Women's 76kg — Katie Nye
- Bronze: Women's +87kg — Sarah Robles
Wrestling
- Gold: Women's 68kg freestyle — Tamyra Mensah-Stock
- Gold: Men's 86kg freestyle — David Taylor
- Gold: Men's freestyle 125kg — Gable Stevenson
- Silver: Women's 76kg freestyle — Adeline Gray
- Silver: Men's 97kg freestyle — Kyle Snyder
- Bronze: Men's 57kg freestyle — Thomas Patrick Gilman
- Bronze: Women's freestyle 57kg — Helen Maroulis
- Bronze: Men's freestyle 74kg — Kyle Dake
- Bronze: Women's freestyle 50kg — Sarah Ann Hildebrandt
