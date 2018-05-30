These Tech Companies Have the Most Stressed Out Employees

You don't have to be a brain surgeon or world leader to know what it's like to feel intense pressure and stress at work. Even the simplest jobs come with unique stressful moments, and they can drive people to burn out pretty quickly if left unchecked. But exactly where are people actually feeling the most burdened in their nine-to-five life? Well, thanks to a new report, we now know at least which companies in the tech world have the most stressed out employees.
'American Horror Story's New Season Makes Terrifying Connections to Current Events
According to a new survey conducted by the team at the workplace app Blind, which caters to employees working for some of the biggest companies in Silicon Valley -- Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, and more -- tech workers are feeling seriously stressed out right now. During a weeklong period earlier this month, Blind posed the question "Are you currently suffering from job burnout?" and of the 11,487 app's users who responded, more than half of them said yes. That's a fairly astounding statistic to consider, but it's even more interesting when you realize exactly where workers are feeling the most burned out.
Of the 30 companies with the most employee responses, Credit Karma earned the distinction of having the most stressed out workers, with 70.73% reporting as much. Twitch and Nvidia took the number two and three spots, with 68.75% and 65.38% of workers responding with a yes, respectively. As for where workers are least stressed, employees at Netflix, PayPal, and Twitter reported the least amount of burnout. Here's how the rankings broke down overall.
30. Netflix -- 38.89% stressed
29. PayPal -- 41.82% stressed
28. Twitter -- 43.90% stressed
27. Facebook 48.97% stressed
26. Uber -- 49.52% stressed
25. Booking.com -- 50% stressed
24. Adobe -- 50.77% stressed
23. Salesforce -- 53.25% stressed
22. Google -- 53.83% stressed
21. Pinterest -- 53.85% stressed
20. LinkedIn -- 55.38% stressed
19. VMware -- 55.93% stressed
18. Yahoo.com -- 56.67% stressed
17. Tableau -- 56.90% stressed
16. Apple -- 57.46% stressed
15. Microsoft -- 57.61% stressed
14. Airbnb -- 57.94% stressed
13. eBay -- 58.04% stressed
12. Intel -- 58.45% stressed
11. Amazon -- 59.53% stressed
10. Cisco -- 59.70% stressed
9. Lyft -- 60.16% stressed
8. Snapchat -- 60.40% stressed
7. Intuit -- 62.75% stressed
6. Oracle -- 63.25% stressed
5. Oath -- 63.93% stressed
4. Expedia -- 65% stressed
3. Nvidia -- 65.38% stressed
2. Twitch -- 68.75% stressed
1. Credit Karma -- 70.73% stressed
If the stress level at these companies seems high overall, it's because it is. In fact, 25 of the 30 companies listed have a burnout rate of 50% or higher, and 16 of the 30 have a burnout rate higher than the survey's average of 57.16%. That may seem insane, but it's par for the course in the tech industry these days. As the folks at Blind explain, you can't really explain away why Credit Karma has a higher burnout rate or Netflix has a lower one reading individual employee reviews of the places. Rather, it seems like excessive employee burnout may be an issue endemic to the tech industry at the moment.
That's not to say people aren't feeling stressed out in other industries. As the Blind survey also points out, a recent poll of HR leaders in all fields revealed that 46% of them cite employee burnout as the reason for up to half of their annual workforce turnover.
Hmmm... it's almost like working so much is bad for us! And don't forget, there's absolutely no excuse to not take full advantage of all your vacation days.
h/t Fast Company
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.