Tech Giants Are Meeting to Discuss a Legal Challenge to Trump's Immigration Ban

GitHub, a San Francisco-based software company, organized the Tuesday meeting and although it's unclear which companies agreed to attend, Google, Airbnb, Dropbox, Yelp, Netflix, and many others were invited. However, because there are already multiple legal challenges against the immigration ban, it's currently unclear which case the tech companies will decide to support with their arguments. Amazon and Expedia have already filed actions in support of a lawsuit against the ban filed by Washington state attorney general, according to the report.

As you can imagine, the technology industry has widely condemned the immigration order not only because it's seen as discriminatory and unconstitutional, but also because it could negatively impact many companies' business around the world and their ability to attract talent. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration maintains the executive order is meant to bolster national security, which critics and even diplomats in the State Department say is not the case.