Guy Allows Twitter to Decorate His Room, Results Are Awkward

A lot of men push the bounds of poor decorating, like my college roommate, who spread an Anchorman movie poster across his dining room table as a table cloth. Or my dad, who until very recently used empty bulk peanut boxes as most of the tables in his luxury bachelor pad (sorry dad, I know you read this). And now tech YouTuber Michael Reeves is proving you can go further in your interior design crimes, by requesting that Twitter do his decorating for him.
In the video, Reeves announces that his room looks like the purgatory realm between life and death, and that he's created a Twitter bot that will take the most liked suggestions/Amazon links and automatically purchase the item. In a perfect world, @love2laff would send him a gorgeous (discounted!) Persian rug to match @goodperson122's juniper drapes, but we all know that Twitter can't not be chaotic at every waking opportunity.
And so chaos ensues, starting with the conversion of his room into a BDSM lair:
And the bot, speaking through the medium of Michael, acknowledges the sex swing purchase in the humorless, purposeful way that a politician quotes hip hop lyrics:
This chaotic Tetris-ing of furniture and accessories continues for the promised 24 hours:
At the end of the 24 hours, Reeves says the bot is shut off, and a YouTube video about his experience is on its way.
I have just one more thing to say, and it's to Michael: I know the competition is over, and your max price was $90, but please make an exception to purchase Neiman Marcus’ $7,100 hot dog couch. It will go well with the 3D Big Breast Boobs Silicone Wrist Rest Support Mouse Pad, I promise.
