A Gorilla Giving a TED Talk Is the Internet's Favorite New Meme

It took the internet a while to recover from Harambe. Gorilla memes have been missing from the internets steady deluge of spicy meme-ing. The internet asked, Should we do it now? Naw. It's too soon. Try this dude sprinkling salt with panache. How about now? Still too soon. Look at this #BowWowChallenge thing.
However, over the weekend, the dam broke. A video of a breakdancing gorilla had the internet in stitches, adding song after song underneath the dancing ape. Then, before you were even done dropping tracks under the video, there's a new meme.
Meet "TED Talks Gorilla." Or just lecturing gorilla, if you please.
The photo of a gorilla who appears to be holding court with a bunch of humans came from the Los Angeles Zoo’s Roaring Night last week. It was first shared with a caption on Reddit. A representative for the LA Zoo tells Thrillist the poster on Reddit found the image via the LAist. Once the post hit the top of Reddit, the Zoo tweeted about it and now, it's everywhere.
Thanks to the Los Angeles Zoo for their excellent photo that made it safe to gorilla-meme again.
