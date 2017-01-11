This Kid Asked Himself to Homecoming, Then Celebrated With Chicken Fingers

Asking someone to a high school dance is a bizarre ritual, steeped in all sorts of weird traditions and elaborate ploys. Asking yourself to a high school dance, on the other hand, is an act of genius meant only for the truly cool kids among us.

Meet Joe LaRue, an 18-year-old lacrosse player and high school senior from Ohio. BuzzFeed spoke to him about his quest to find the right date to his school’s homecoming dance. LaRue initially told his mother that he planned to stay home from the dance, but his mom had a better idea: for him to ask himself.

Ten years ago, the laws of high school social hierarchy would have said that this is a BAD MOVE. Show up to a dance solo, and you’re instantly out of place -- a sort of lonely tumbleweed drifting through a sea of slow-dancing teens who have way more friends than you.